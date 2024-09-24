Bake Brownies On A Sheet Pan For Easier Sharing (If You Want)
Brownies are a tried and true crowd-pleaser, so the next time you're gathering your nearest and dearest, treat everyone to this inventive take on the dessert. Baking brownies in a sheet pan yields far more squares than a regular pan; plus, it gives you more variety for serving. Cutting these bad boys into small squares gives you the perfect dessert tray filler, bake sale goodies, or lunchbox item for some lucky kids (or adults — we all need lunch, after all). But those ideas are only for those of you noble enough to share.
To make sheet pan brownies, you don't need a special recipe. All the ingredients remain the same — the only consideration will be quantity adjustments. Depending on how large your sheet pan is, you may need to make two to four times as much batter as usual. This may sound excessive, but keep in mind that the batter will be more thinly spread. Too thin, and you could end up with brownie-crisps instead of chewy, fudgy squares. Plus, what's the worst that can happen? You have too much brownie batter? Never.
As far as baking times and temperatures are concerned, virtually everything stays the same as with regular brownies. 25-30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will work no matter the size of your sheet pan. Still, you know your oven best, so adjust the baking time as much as you need to.
Ways to elevate your brownies
Brownies are surprisingly compliant with recipe changes. Whether for taste or texture, there are a number of ways to elevate the dessert, and no recipe is a better testing ground than boxed brownies. Adding only egg yolks into boxed brownies helps them stay fudgy — while swapping out vegetable oil for olive oil enhances flavors all-round. To change up the flavor profile, add a crunchy element or a splash of red wine for a decadent dinner party dessert. None of these changes will be affected by baking in a sheet pan, so all the more reason to try them out.
If you prefer baking from scratch, no problem. All of the above additions will work for you, too, and if they don't appeal to you, there are plenty more secret brownie ingredients to try. The one trick to be wary of, however, is the infamous ice bath hack for brownies. Even for regular pan brownies, this is hit or miss, and dunking a thin sheet pan into ice water is, by all accounts, risky. Instead, to keep them moist and fudgy, add fruit like cherries or raspberries to your batter (and as a decoration for a stunning topping).