Bake Brownies On A Sheet Pan For Easier Sharing (If You Want)

Brownies are a tried and true crowd-pleaser, so the next time you're gathering your nearest and dearest, treat everyone to this inventive take on the dessert. Baking brownies in a sheet pan yields far more squares than a regular pan; plus, it gives you more variety for serving. Cutting these bad boys into small squares gives you the perfect dessert tray filler, bake sale goodies, or lunchbox item for some lucky kids (or adults — we all need lunch, after all). But those ideas are only for those of you noble enough to share.

To make sheet pan brownies, you don't need a special recipe. All the ingredients remain the same — the only consideration will be quantity adjustments. Depending on how large your sheet pan is, you may need to make two to four times as much batter as usual. This may sound excessive, but keep in mind that the batter will be more thinly spread. Too thin, and you could end up with brownie-crisps instead of chewy, fudgy squares. Plus, what's the worst that can happen? You have too much brownie batter? Never.

As far as baking times and temperatures are concerned, virtually everything stays the same as with regular brownies. 25-30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will work no matter the size of your sheet pan. Still, you know your oven best, so adjust the baking time as much as you need to.