The Secret Ingredient Your Italian Beef Broth Has Been Missing
The Italian beef sandwich is having a moment, thanks largely to the success of FX's show "The Bear," though devotees of both sandwiches and Chicago have long loved the iconic dish. For those who can't get the idea of a luscious pile of meat and peppers tenderized with savory jus out of their head (but don't have the ability to grab lunch at Mr. Beef, the restaurant "The Bear" is based on), making it at home may be the only option.
Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., Italian food connoisseur, owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and host of the Live! From Jasper's Kitchen radio show, spoke with Food Republic and graciously offered his best tip for getting the most flavorful gravy possible with an unexpected ingredient. "I have a little secret," he declared. "I add pepperoncini peppers to the [beef] broth about halfway through. What a difference this makes."
Getting the broth right on an Italian beef sandwich is paramount. In fact, it's so important that there's an entire off-shoot of the sandwich, known as Chicago's gravy bread, specially dedicated to it (think of it as the Windy City's answer to Guadalajara's torta ahogada). Chef Mirabile's tip will add a delightfully tangy kick to the classic gravy, which is made from beef bouillon, beef drippings, and seasonings such as bay leaves, paprika, and your preferred combination of Italian herbs. Try adding pepperoncini juice in addition to the peppers themselves to increase the flavor boost even more.
How to prepare a proper Italian beef sandwich
Given that the jus is one of the defining features that makes an Italian beef sandwich a step above the rest, it's crucial to choose a bread capable of soaking up the liquid without falling to pieces or getting overly soggy. There are several options that will hold up, but French rolls are the ideal vehicle for the sandwich, as the crunchy exterior has enough structural integrity to hold the meat and gravy long enough for you to devour it.
When it comes to choosing the proper meat, eye of round is the best steak cut to opt for because it will give you the thin shavings required of Italian beef. Also known as silverside, this lean cut is perfect for the kind of slow cooking that gives the sandwich its signature tenderness.
It's equally important not to neglect the giardiniera, a delightful pickled topping. Chef Mirabile called it the crucial ingredient and recommends covering the entire sandwich in the savory medley. "Even if your beef is not sliced perfectly or a little tough or if the bread isn't just perfect, the giardiniera makes all the difference," he told us. A homemade version can be prepared with chopped sport peppers, pickled vegetables, celery, carrots, and sweet red bell peppers. And finally, there's the cheese. "Provolone is the most preferred, but I do like a hot pepper cheese," recommended the chef. "It just has so much more flavor."