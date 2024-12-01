The Secret Ingredient Your Italian Beef Broth Has Been Missing

The Italian beef sandwich is having a moment, thanks largely to the success of FX's show "The Bear," though devotees of both sandwiches and Chicago have long loved the iconic dish. For those who can't get the idea of a luscious pile of meat and peppers tenderized with savory jus out of their head (but don't have the ability to grab lunch at Mr. Beef, the restaurant "The Bear" is based on), making it at home may be the only option.

Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., Italian food connoisseur, owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and host of the Live! From Jasper's Kitchen radio show, spoke with Food Republic and graciously offered his best tip for getting the most flavorful gravy possible with an unexpected ingredient. "I have a little secret," he declared. "I add pepperoncini peppers to the [beef] broth about halfway through. What a difference this makes."

Getting the broth right on an Italian beef sandwich is paramount. In fact, it's so important that there's an entire off-shoot of the sandwich, known as Chicago's gravy bread, specially dedicated to it (think of it as the Windy City's answer to Guadalajara's torta ahogada). Chef Mirabile's tip will add a delightfully tangy kick to the classic gravy, which is made from beef bouillon, beef drippings, and seasonings such as bay leaves, paprika, and your preferred combination of Italian herbs. Try adding pepperoncini juice in addition to the peppers themselves to increase the flavor boost even more.