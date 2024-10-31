CDC Declares Onions Are Likely The Source Of McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak

McDonald's suspected link to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli now has an official source. On October 30, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) declared that the yellow onions served on the chain's Quarter Pounders and some other menu items are likely to blame. The organization came to this conclusion utilizing epidemiological data and traceback information from those affected.

The onions in question were provided by Taylor Farms and have since been recalled. Because Taylor Farms largely services businesses, and not grocery stores (and due to the recall), the CDC has stated that consumers should not be concerned about eating the vegetable.

The CDC first announced its investigation into the outbreak on October 22; at that time, 49 individuals in 10 states had been sickened since September 27, and one had died. On October 23, 2024, McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger responded to the outbreak on an episode of Today, announcing that the chain took "swift action" to remove the Quarter Pounder from the menu amid concerns that either the onions or the beef patty were the probable cause of the E. coli outbreak.

Since then, the amount of people who have become ill, as reported by the CDC, has risen to 90 (27 of whom have been hospitalized) and cases have spread across 13 states, though the last reported sickness had an onset date of October 16. Meanwhile, McDonald's has returned the Quarter Pounder to its menu, stating confidence that the source of the outbreak had been effectively removed from the menu.