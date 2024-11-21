Why It Might Be Hard To Find Eggs For Your Holiday Recipes
What do spiced cake, Christmas cookies, challah bread, and Thanksgiving dressing or stuffing recipes have in common? First of all, you're probably making one (or all) of these around the holiday season, and to do so, you need eggs. Unfortunately, an egg shortage is slamming the United States right at a time when many people are gearing up to do a huge amount of cooking and baking. Avian flu is mostly to blame for the short stock.
As of this writing, over 108 million chickens in 49 states have been affected by a widespread avian flu outbreak starting in February 2022, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In rare cases, bird flu can spread to people who work with infected animals, and 53 human cases have been reported so far. While poultry farmers struggle to meet demand, deal with sick flocks of birds, and work around the wide-reaching virus, the prices for the eggs that do make it to shelves have climbed higher than what most consumers are used to.
This shortage is felt particularly strongly in states and grocery stores that are required to sell cage-free eggs, as facilities that meet that standard have been hit especially hard (per Washington Post). Due to all of this, producers have just not been able to catch up — especially during a holiday-driven spike in demand.
Egg substitutes for your holiday spread
Depending on where you live, you will probably still be able to buy eggs. It may just require visiting a couple of stores or buying pricier, locally-produced ones. However, if you strike out or simply do not have enough eggs on hand for all your cooking, there are a few reasonable replacements.
Powdered eggs are a foolproof substitute that can be found at empty grocery stores. These products are the closest you will get to real eggs because, well, they are. While powdered products may not satisfy your scrambled egg craving, when used in baked goods and sauces, they can definitely hold their own. You can also buy egg replacement products meant for those who are vegan or have an egg allergy. Ground flax seeds or chia seeds soaked in water also work as an egg substitute in unfussy baked goods like quick breads or brownies. Applesauce and mashed bananas can stand in, too, though they will affect the taste somewhat.
Need an egg wash for an apple pie recipe? Brush some heavy cream or whole milk onto the crust instead for that shiny, browned finish. Your favorite pumpkin bread will still be delicious when made with applesauce, and if you need a binder for your stuffing, just give your bread mixture a sprinkle of cornstarch. Even with minimal or no eggs, you can still pull off a holiday feast.