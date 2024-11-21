Why It Might Be Hard To Find Eggs For Your Holiday Recipes

What do spiced cake, Christmas cookies, challah bread, and Thanksgiving dressing or stuffing recipes have in common? First of all, you're probably making one (or all) of these around the holiday season, and to do so, you need eggs. Unfortunately, an egg shortage is slamming the United States right at a time when many people are gearing up to do a huge amount of cooking and baking. Avian flu is mostly to blame for the short stock.

As of this writing, over 108 million chickens in 49 states have been affected by a widespread avian flu outbreak starting in February 2022, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In rare cases, bird flu can spread to people who work with infected animals, and 53 human cases have been reported so far. While poultry farmers struggle to meet demand, deal with sick flocks of birds, and work around the wide-reaching virus, the prices for the eggs that do make it to shelves have climbed higher than what most consumers are used to.

This shortage is felt particularly strongly in states and grocery stores that are required to sell cage-free eggs, as facilities that meet that standard have been hit especially hard (per Washington Post). Due to all of this, producers have just not been able to catch up — especially during a holiday-driven spike in demand.