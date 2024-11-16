What's The Difference Between Dressing And Stuffing?

This holiday season, you don't want to be caught lacking in the kitchen, especially when it comes to iconic dishes like stuffing and dressing. As integral parts of a Thanksgiving meal and key accompaniments to the turkey, knowing how to make these dishes is a must. But what even is the difference between dressing and stuffing? Are they the same, and can they actually be used interchangeably?

The short answer is no — despite common misconceptions, stuffing and dressing are not the same thing. The key difference is the way they are cooked. Both stuffing and dressing are made from a base of bread and a mixture of herbs, other flavorings, and add-ons like vegetables or meat. Stuffing, as the word implies, gets stuffed inside the cavity of the turkey and is cooked inside the bird to soak up its flavorful juices. Dressing, on the other hand, is cooked separately, and requires broth or stock to be added in directly in order to retain its moisture.

While it's true that anything can become stuffing if you put your mind to it, it can only earn that official name if you heat it up inside the turkey. By nature, this also makes all stuffings non-vegetarian or vegan, which is another important reason to distinguish between the two.