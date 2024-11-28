Vanilla Extract Doesn't Always Need Alcohol. Here's How To Swap It Out

Making vanilla extract is super simple and traditionally requires only two ingredients: vanilla beans and alcohol. Not only does making your own guarantee that your vanilla extract is real, but it's also generally more affordable than splurging on a high-quality, store-bought version. While vodka, rum, or bourbon are common choices for this baking staple, sometimes you might want to skip the booze. In that case, you can substitute it with a couple of other ingredients — namely, food-grade liquid glycerin and water.

Glycerin, considered a sugar alcohol, contains sugar and alcohol but lacks ethanol, the compound that gets you intoxicated. Additionally, when it makes up over 55% of a recipe, glycerin offers similar preserving qualities to traditional alcohol, meaning your extract will have the same long-lasting shelf life. Keep in mind, though, that while vanilla extract doesn't expire, its potent flavor can fade over time. Therefore, it's best to use your homemade vanilla extract within five years.

When replacing vodka with glycerin, you can use either pure glycerin or dilute it a bit with water. Opting to include water can help stretch your glycerin a little further or reduce its sweetness (since glycerin is naturally somewhat sweet). If you choose to dilute, mix three parts glycerin with one part water — for instance, 12 ounces of glycerin and four ounces of water for a 16-ounce bottle.