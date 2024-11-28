Vanilla Extract Doesn't Always Need Alcohol. Here's How To Swap It Out
Making vanilla extract is super simple and traditionally requires only two ingredients: vanilla beans and alcohol. Not only does making your own guarantee that your vanilla extract is real, but it's also generally more affordable than splurging on a high-quality, store-bought version. While vodka, rum, or bourbon are common choices for this baking staple, sometimes you might want to skip the booze. In that case, you can substitute it with a couple of other ingredients — namely, food-grade liquid glycerin and water.
Glycerin, considered a sugar alcohol, contains sugar and alcohol but lacks ethanol, the compound that gets you intoxicated. Additionally, when it makes up over 55% of a recipe, glycerin offers similar preserving qualities to traditional alcohol, meaning your extract will have the same long-lasting shelf life. Keep in mind, though, that while vanilla extract doesn't expire, its potent flavor can fade over time. Therefore, it's best to use your homemade vanilla extract within five years.
When replacing vodka with glycerin, you can use either pure glycerin or dilute it a bit with water. Opting to include water can help stretch your glycerin a little further or reduce its sweetness (since glycerin is naturally somewhat sweet). If you choose to dilute, mix three parts glycerin with one part water — for instance, 12 ounces of glycerin and four ounces of water for a 16-ounce bottle.
More tips for making your own vanilla extract
Whether you're making non-alcoholic or traditional vanilla extract, there are a few helpful tips to keep in mind. First, make sure you're using high-quality vanilla beans. When shopping for yours, look for beans from Madagascar, which is the country that produces the most vanilla in the world. Additionally, keep in mind that beans labeled "Grade B" are ideal for extract-making.
Next, it's important to note that your ratio of beans to liquid also matters. In general, use four to six beans per eight ounces of liquid. Don't forget to split the beans before adding them to your jar, as this helps release their powerful vanilla flavor. While you can use clear jars or bottles, some people prefer brown bottles to potentially extend the extract's shelf life.
Once your extract is made, store it in a cool, dark place for at least six months — though the longer it sits, the more flavorful it will become. To help distribute the flavors, flip the jar upside down and back upright about once a week (or whenever you remember). If you plan to give vanilla extract as a holiday gift, keep the steeping time in mind — starting the process during the summer is your best bet. Additionally, you can add other flavorings, like a cinnamon stick, to create a spiced vanilla extract with a unique twist.