Does Vanilla Extract Ever Really Expire?

Pure vanilla extract is one of the few pantry staples that naturally has an indefinite shelf-life. This is thanks to the product's high alcohol content, which is roughly the same proof as Jäegermeister. So there's no need to worry if the bottle you bought two years ago to make a cake or fix an overly acidic tomato sauce is still good. Just make sure to inspect it before use, as some manufacturers will add sugar or corn syrup to sweeten vanilla extract, which may cause mold to grow over time.

While pure vanilla extract won't spoil on its own, the complexity of the vanilla's flavor may degrade over time if stored improperly. To get the most out of your vanilla extract, make sure to always store it in an airtight container that's placed in a cool, dark, and dry environment. Exposure to heat, direct light, and humidity can cause the flavor to break down rapidly, so it's best to avoid storing your extract near the oven. Half-empty bottles of vanilla extract can also oxidize quickly, so transferring leftover quantities into smaller bottles can also preserve the quality of the product overall.