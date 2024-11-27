How To Trick Your Friends Into Thinking Store-Bought Cookies Are Fresh

Nothing beats a freshly made, from-scratch cookie — except for one that requires little effort and appears freshly made. The good news is there are plenty of ways to take store-bought cookies and make them feel, look, and taste homemade. This way, you get the appearance and flavor without the hassle of making a mess in the kitchen.

The first way to make them come to life is to warm them before serving for that fresh-out-of-the-oven feel. For the best way to reheat your cookies to get a soft and chewy taste, you reheat them in the microwave for about 10 seconds for each one. Before nuking, wrap them in a lightly damp paper towel. This trick helps the cookie retain moisture instead of drying out and becoming tough. Use this method on thicker cookie varieties that you want to have a plush texture.

Another way to trick your guests into thinking they're homemade is to bake them on a parchment-lined sheet at 350 degrees. Let them get toasty for about three minutes. The result will be a warm treat with crispier edges, a less chewy consistency, and a more gooey interior. For extra crispiness, bake at 300 Fahrenheit for five to 10 minutes. This method makes a crunchy, hot texture perfect for hardy varieties like shortbread, gingersnaps, biscotti, and thin cookies, like snickerdoodles, so they feel homemade.