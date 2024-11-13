How A Squeeze Bottle Can Make Decorating Cookies Much Easier

As cookie-making times ramp up, it's always a good idea to have some valuable tips to make the process more manageable and fun. One noteworthy idea that can help make decorating easier: Skip the fuss of filling piping bags or haphazardly spreading frosting with a knife, and instead utilize a squeeze bottle. Unlike a piping bag, which requires more skill and precision, bottles allow you more control, and you can simply flip it over on its base and begin frosting whenever ready.

Even better, since the bottle is firm in nature, it helps make a very detail-oriented process less dependent on pressure (this makes it easier for kids to try it, too). And the narrow tip provides the ideal applicator to flood the cookie seamlessly from edge to edge. Simply use a funnel to pour your icing into the bottle to avoid any drippy messes on the outside.

If the goal is coating the cookie all over with frosting, you'll want to first outline the shape of the cookie with a slightly thicker application of frosting, and let it dry. This line creates a barrier so your bottle-applied frosting doesn't spill over the sides. Using this method you also have a steady way to draw designs, straight lines, or create patterns you fill with various colors without attaching finicky piping tips.