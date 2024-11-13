How A Squeeze Bottle Can Make Decorating Cookies Much Easier
As cookie-making times ramp up, it's always a good idea to have some valuable tips to make the process more manageable and fun. One noteworthy idea that can help make decorating easier: Skip the fuss of filling piping bags or haphazardly spreading frosting with a knife, and instead utilize a squeeze bottle. Unlike a piping bag, which requires more skill and precision, bottles allow you more control, and you can simply flip it over on its base and begin frosting whenever ready.
Even better, since the bottle is firm in nature, it helps make a very detail-oriented process less dependent on pressure (this makes it easier for kids to try it, too). And the narrow tip provides the ideal applicator to flood the cookie seamlessly from edge to edge. Simply use a funnel to pour your icing into the bottle to avoid any drippy messes on the outside.
If the goal is coating the cookie all over with frosting, you'll want to first outline the shape of the cookie with a slightly thicker application of frosting, and let it dry. This line creates a barrier so your bottle-applied frosting doesn't spill over the sides. Using this method you also have a steady way to draw designs, straight lines, or create patterns you fill with various colors without attaching finicky piping tips.
Ways to use your bottles of icing & storage tips
There are plenty of fun ways to ice your cookies with this bottle tip. If you're making gingerbread cookies, for example, you can trace the arm, leg, and smile outlines. If you're making birthday cookies, you can outline balloons, hearts, and other shapes, too.
Any fun cookie cutters can help make the design. Then pick out your desired colors you need: Use food-grade dye and fill each bottle with a different color and decorate to your heart's content. You can also toss on some sprinkles for that extra burst of color!
One big tip before getting started, however, is to consider how thick you roll your sugar cookies before icing them. The thicker varieties lend themselves to a fluffy buttercream that holds its shape before drying. In contrast, crispy, thinner cookies are perfect for royal icing (try adding almond extract for great flavor).
If you have any leftovers and you're wondering how to store your bottles of royal icing, you can store them right in the container as long as it has some sort of airtight cap. When stored properly, the frosting will last up to three days at room temperature or six weeks in the fridge.