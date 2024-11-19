Making A Huge Batch Of Hard-Boiled Eggs Is A Breeze With One Kitchen Tool

Whether you're meal-prepping for the week or coming up with the menu for a party, boiled eggs are a versatile ingredient capable of complementing any number of dishes. The only real inconvenience is having to cook and peel them in batches, but with the right equipment, this minor annoyance becomes a thing of the past. The most efficient way to cook boiled eggs en masse is in an Instant Pot.

Using an Instant Pot (aka an electric pressure cooker) will allow you to cook up to a dozen eggs simultaneously, while letting you set a precise cooking time. This gives you the freedom to choose your desired level of doneness. Start by placing a steamer basket and a cup of water in your Instant Pot, then add your eggs, and cook on low until they've reached your ideal yolk consistency. Once you're done, submerge them in the usual ice bath and they should be ready to peel and eat.

The pressure cooker won't shorten the cook times of your boiled eggs significantly, but the real efficiency gains come in the peeling stage, as the steam from the pressure cooker causes the egg white and the shell to separate better, allowing for a much easier job. Gone will be the days of using a Mason jar to peel your boiled eggs.