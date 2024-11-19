Making A Huge Batch Of Hard-Boiled Eggs Is A Breeze With One Kitchen Tool
Whether you're meal-prepping for the week or coming up with the menu for a party, boiled eggs are a versatile ingredient capable of complementing any number of dishes. The only real inconvenience is having to cook and peel them in batches, but with the right equipment, this minor annoyance becomes a thing of the past. The most efficient way to cook boiled eggs en masse is in an Instant Pot.
Using an Instant Pot (aka an electric pressure cooker) will allow you to cook up to a dozen eggs simultaneously, while letting you set a precise cooking time. This gives you the freedom to choose your desired level of doneness. Start by placing a steamer basket and a cup of water in your Instant Pot, then add your eggs, and cook on low until they've reached your ideal yolk consistency. Once you're done, submerge them in the usual ice bath and they should be ready to peel and eat.
The pressure cooker won't shorten the cook times of your boiled eggs significantly, but the real efficiency gains come in the peeling stage, as the steam from the pressure cooker causes the egg white and the shell to separate better, allowing for a much easier job. Gone will be the days of using a Mason jar to peel your boiled eggs.
What to do with your batches of boiled eggs
With a bunch of boiled eggs in your arsenal, the possibilities are nearly endless. You can store them as is for a quick protein boost on the go, and it's hard to go wrong with deviled eggs. Another fun, customizable use for your boiled eggs is to add them to instant noodle jars for delicious ready-made lunches throughout the week. Use a flavor base that will create a delicious broth, choose your noodles, and then add your preferred aromatics and vegetables to the eggs for a well-balanced meal.
Nearly every culture has its twist on a boiled egg dish, so if you're hosting and want to impress guests with something new, try Masai Pasua, a Kenyan boiled egg dish that's sure to draw rave reviews on presentation and flavor. The red hue of the tomato stuffing against the white egg gives a lovely pop of color.
Frying boiled eggs is always a good decision when you're looking to add extra texture, but to really take things to the next level, ovos verdes are a fried egg dish you need to try. Jam-packed with fresh, herbaceous flavor, this Portuguese snack involves scooping out the yolks and combining them with parsley, onions, and white wine vinegar before breading and deep-frying for a crunchy, creamy result.