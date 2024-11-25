The Crunchy Fall Fruit You Should Be Adding To Tuna Salad
From the school lunch box to the deli counter to the dinner table, tuna salad is a timeless American favorite. Whether simply spread between two pieces of bread, topped on a mixed greens salad, or cooked on the griddle for the classic tuna melt (which happens to be Ina Garten's ultimate comfort food sandwich), tuna salad is generally pretty light on the preparation. And canned tuna can last for months in the pantry, so it's easy to keep it in stock at home. But if you're looking to go beyond the basics of tuna, mayo, salt, and pepper, why not try some extra crunch in your next batch?
Adding a bit of diced apple is the simple key to upping your tuna salad game. Crunchy apples will improve the sometimes single-note texture of the standard tuna salad. Plus, the addition of tangy sweetness will give a more well-rounded, toothsome flavor that's complementary to the salty tuna without overwhelming it. If you like more of a sharp acidity, Granny Smiths pack a sour punch and killer crunch. On the other end of the continuum are Honeycrisp, Gala, and Fujis, which have slightly less crunch and are significantly sweeter.
Other simple ingredients to elevate your tuna salad
First of all, the biggest mistake you may be making in your tuna salad is not adding enough acid. Squeezing a lemon, adding a dash of red wine vinegar, or spooning a touch of Dijon mustard will more thoroughly round out the flavors and stand up beautifully to the sweetness of the apple. For more sweet crunch, halved green or red grapes will work great in place of, or in addition to, the apple. Add some chopped celery and toasted nuts, and you have a protein-rich take on a classic Waldorf.
For a tart sweetness without the apple crunch, dried cranberries are one of many ways to improve on the basic tuna salad. Similarly, you can give your tuna salad a sweet complement with dried fruit — think raisins, dried apricots, and dried dates.
But if you're in the mood for just a touch of sweetness in a more classic American version, a spoonful of sweet pickle relish brings both acidity and sugar. It's the perfect addition when making tuna melts because it isn't in danger of becoming too sweet, as dried fruits may, when on the griddle or under the broiler. Finally, if you're looking for extra savory crunch in your tuna salad, potato chips are a great addition. Whether crunchy, sweet, tangy, salty, or all of the above, adding just a simple ingredient or two can take your tuna salad to the next level.