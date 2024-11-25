The Crunchy Fall Fruit You Should Be Adding To Tuna Salad

First of all, the biggest mistake you may be making in your tuna salad is not adding enough acid. Squeezing a lemon, adding a dash of red wine vinegar, or spooning a touch of Dijon mustard will more thoroughly round out the flavors and stand up beautifully to the sweetness of the apple. For more sweet crunch, halved green or red grapes will work great in place of, or in addition to, the apple. Add some chopped celery and toasted nuts, and you have a protein-rich take on a classic Waldorf.

For a tart sweetness without the apple crunch, dried cranberries are one of many ways to improve on the basic tuna salad. Similarly, you can give your tuna salad a sweet complement with dried fruit — think raisins, dried apricots, and dried dates.

But if you're in the mood for just a touch of sweetness in a more classic American version, a spoonful of sweet pickle relish brings both acidity and sugar. It's the perfect addition when making tuna melts because it isn't in danger of becoming too sweet, as dried fruits may, when on the griddle or under the broiler. Finally, if you're looking for extra savory crunch in your tuna salad, potato chips are a great addition. Whether crunchy, sweet, tangy, salty, or all of the above, adding just a simple ingredient or two can take your tuna salad to the next level.