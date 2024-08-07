The Crunchy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Tuna Salad
From french fries and pork rinds to banana chips, there are plenty of unique things people put in their sandwiches for some additional texture. When it comes to tuna salad, one of the common ways to add crunchiness is to incorporate diced celery or onion. But if you're looking for a different approach, try potato chips. We're not talking about just stacking them on a sandwich, though — add them directly to your creamy tuna salad for the biggest textural upgrade that you can enjoy even if you're not spreading it between bread slices.
All you need to do is grab some chips, crumble them so that the pieces are fairly similar in size, and fold them into your favorite tuna salad recipe. Plain potato chips will work well, but since there are a number of spices and seasonings that already pair well with tuna, nearly any type of chip is ideal, depending on the flavor profile you're looking for. Pickle chips and salt and vinegar are both solid pairings, but you can also add some tanginess with sour cream and onion. If you're a fan of smoky flavor, BBQ chips are the way to go while Old Bay seasoning enthusiasts may want to opt for a Chesapeake-style chip.
As for the chip's texture, that's a personal preference, too. However, heartier versions that have ridges may stand up better than thin varieties. Kettle chips and corn chips are an option, too.
Other ways to boost tuna salad
If you're looking for other ways to add crunchy texture to your tuna, consider trying vegetables like diced cucumbers or pickles or chopped carrots. For a pop of color, you can add some bright bell peppers. And for both texture and a bit of spicy flavor, you can add sliced radishes, pepperoncini, or jalapeños.
For other flavor upgrades, experiment with dill pickle juice for brininess or add horseradish to your tuna for a touch of heat. Lemon juice or vinegar are fantastic options to add acidity against the backdrop of the creaminess of tuna salad, too. And if you're looking for more complexity, fish sauce will give your salad an unmistakable umami flavor.
Finally, you can transform tuna salad by swapping out the mayo. Try Greek yogurt or sour cream for tanginess or mash up avocado for a creamy green-hued salad. Hummus and pesto can be used to infuse Mediterranean-style flavor or you can opt for whipped cottage cheese for unique and rich take on traditional tuna salad.