The Crunchy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Tuna Salad

From french fries and pork rinds to banana chips, there are plenty of unique things people put in their sandwiches for some additional texture. When it comes to tuna salad, one of the common ways to add crunchiness is to incorporate diced celery or onion. But if you're looking for a different approach, try potato chips. We're not talking about just stacking them on a sandwich, though — add them directly to your creamy tuna salad for the biggest textural upgrade that you can enjoy even if you're not spreading it between bread slices.

All you need to do is grab some chips, crumble them so that the pieces are fairly similar in size, and fold them into your favorite tuna salad recipe. Plain potato chips will work well, but since there are a number of spices and seasonings that already pair well with tuna, nearly any type of chip is ideal, depending on the flavor profile you're looking for. Pickle chips and salt and vinegar are both solid pairings, but you can also add some tanginess with sour cream and onion. If you're a fan of smoky flavor, BBQ chips are the way to go while Old Bay seasoning enthusiasts may want to opt for a Chesapeake-style chip.

As for the chip's texture, that's a personal preference, too. However, heartier versions that have ridges may stand up better than thin varieties. Kettle chips and corn chips are an option, too.