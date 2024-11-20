How Does Vanilla Flavor Differ From Extract?

There are so many different forms of vanilla: You have the dried, leathery fruit pods packed with thousands of tiny black seeds; thick vanilla pastes in jars; and even ground-up vanilla powder. More often than not, however, you'll see this spice in liquid form, packed inside bottles that might be labeled vanilla flavor or vanilla extract. So, what exactly is the difference between these two — and how much does it matter when you're whipping up ice cream, panna cotta, or a light and airy Chantilly cake recipe?

Vanilla extract is made by soaking vanilla pods in ethyl alcohol and water. While the exact proportion of the ingredients varies, the FDA requires products labeled "vanilla extract" to contain at least 35% alcohol and 100 grams of beans in every liter. Though the organization does allow for additional ingredients, such as sugar, corn syrup, and glycerin, extract always gets its flavor from real vanilla pods and a compound known as vanillin that is naturally present in them. Some bakers say you can tell vanilla extract is "real" if it only uses the beans, water, and alcohol.

On the flip side, vanilla flavor mimics the taste of the spice using artificial ingredients, rather than real beans. It uses a synthetic version of vanillin produced in labs, typically extracted from petrochemicals or lignin, which comes from wood pulp. This all affects how vanilla flavor and extract taste, and how the two products are used in cooking.