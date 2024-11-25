When Cooking Potatoes In The Air Fryer, Don't Miss One Extra Step
The air fryer is one of those kitchen gadgets that just makes life easier and tastier. Though the countertop appliance helps home cooks of all levels whip up a meal, there are still some common air fryer mistakes that people make, this is especially true when it comes to air frying potatoes. After you've taken the step to wash and even soak your potatoes in cold water to remove excess starch, you absolutely need to pat them dry.
The simple yet crucial step is what makes the difference between soggy and bland or crispy and flavorful. The excess water on the potatoes turns to steam in the air fryer, which certainly isn't your friend if you're hoping to achieve the crispiest of potatoes. So whether they're thick-cut wedges, cube-sized bites, or matchstick fries, take a few seconds and use a paper towel or clean kitchen rag to remove any moisture. Also, a dry potato is the perfect foundation for a light coating of your favorite oil (but not too much) and seasonings that truly give air fryer potatoes their flavor.
Cleaning your air fryer
Even after patting your potatoes dry for a crispy finish, anything you prepare in the air fryer will only be as tasty as how clean your appliance is. Adding tin foil to your air fryer is a mess proof way to catch any drippings or crumbs, but that's still no substitute for actually cleaning your air fryer. Neglecting to clean your air fryer doesn't just trap odors but can even change the flavors of your food. Do you really want your crispy potatoes to taste like the salmon you made a few days ago?
Also, an air fryer that has caked on grease or food particles can start running less efficiently, leading to longer cook times and a failure to heat up properly. Cleaning your air fryer can be as simple as washing the removable parts with soap and warm water. Some heavier, caked-on debris might need a deep scrub.