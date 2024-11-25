When Cooking Potatoes In The Air Fryer, Don't Miss One Extra Step

The air fryer is one of those kitchen gadgets that just makes life easier and tastier. Though the countertop appliance helps home cooks of all levels whip up a meal, there are still some common air fryer mistakes that people make, this is especially true when it comes to air frying potatoes. After you've taken the step to wash and even soak your potatoes in cold water to remove excess starch, you absolutely need to pat them dry.

The simple yet crucial step is what makes the difference between soggy and bland or crispy and flavorful. The excess water on the potatoes turns to steam in the air fryer, which certainly isn't your friend if you're hoping to achieve the crispiest of potatoes. So whether they're thick-cut wedges, cube-sized bites, or matchstick fries, take a few seconds and use a paper towel or clean kitchen rag to remove any moisture. Also, a dry potato is the perfect foundation for a light coating of your favorite oil (but not too much) and seasonings that truly give air fryer potatoes their flavor.