Mistakes You Should Avoid When Cooking Potatoes In An Air Fryer

Air frying potatoes is often viewed as a healthier cooking method because it requires significantly less oil than a deep fryer or even roasting for that matter. When it comes to cooking potatoes, air frying is also super convenient, quick, and leads to spectacular results with a variety of recipes.

While air fryers are known for being incredibly easy to use, regardless of what you're making, there are a handful of mistakes you should avoid when using these handy appliances to cook potatoes. From not seasoning at the right time to forgetting to use oil to not soaking your potatoes in cold water before cooking, it's easy to overlook common blunders if you don't know what they are.

I searched through chef recommendations, food blogs, Reddit threads, and more to compile a list of common mistakes people make when air frying potatoes. I also considered my own experiences cooking potatoes in an air fryer, of which there are many (I air fry them weekly in my kitchen). Keep reading to find out what my research and home air fryer attempts taught me. That way you can easily avoid silly missteps moving forward and make perfect potatoes every time.