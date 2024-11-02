How To Give Sangria A Wintry Twist For Your Thanksgiving Party

Fruity and quaffable sangria is not just for summer sipping. This wine cocktail can hold its own all year long, including the holiday season. Just swap out some of the usual suspects for ingredients that pair well with Thanksgiving flavors. Sangria follows a simple formula of wine, spirit, liqueur, and something bubbly, so use that as your guide.

Start with a medium-bodied red wine that isn't too savory or dry. Spanish reds like a garnacha or tempranillo are great, and an unoaked pinot noir or juicy gamay is lovely as well. As for the booze, brandy is traditional, but you can also use rum or vodka if you prefer. Sangria typically has orange liqueur, which does pair really nicely with Thanksgiving flavors, but you can also try black currant, blood orange, cherry, or pomegranate liqueur instead.

Steep whichever fruits you like in the wine and spirit, and draw on the flavor of the liqueur you added. Apples, oranges, lemons, pomegranate arils, blackberries, fresh cranberries, and pitted cherries are all really nice. Throw in a cinnamon stick, a couple of star anise, or some sliced ginger to lend a spiced note that really evokes the changing seasons.

The fruit will impart a little sweetness after the mixture sits in the fridge overnight, but you will probably want to add some fruit juice or simple syrup. Cranberry juice is the perfect choice for a Thanksgiving sangria! Serve the wine and boozy fruit over ice, and top it off with a big splash of bubbly water.