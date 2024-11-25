The State That Drinks The Most Beer Per Capita Doesn't Tax Booze

If you're ready to cheers to the weekend with an ice cold beer or classic old-fashioned (not to be confused with a Manhattan), you might want to head to a state where your wallet will thank you. New Hampshire leads the nation in beer consumption per capita. California takes first place as the state with the most overall beer consumption by volume, but the per capita (or per person) consumption goes to New Hampshire.

It should come as no coincidence that New Hampshire also doesn't tax hard alcohol — it's one of 17 states across that U.S. that are considered control states. Simply put, this means that the state controls the sale of spirits and-or wine. Some of these states include Alabama, Maine, Mississippi, and Oregon. Since 1934, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has netted more than $4 billion in profits (per NABCA) to fund educational and social services, transportation, and more. Though New Hampshire doesn't tax hard liquor or wine, that's not the case when it comes to beer, in particular. The state actually collects 30 cents per gallon on the sale of beer, which is still a smaller impact on consumers than in most states.