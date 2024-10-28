The US State That Drinks The Most Alcohol By Volume Isn't Texas Or Florida
I'll drink to that ... and that too! Many Americans are at the ready when it comes to lifting a glass of spirits: 62% of U.S. adults (or roughly six in 10) drink alcohol, according to Gallup. But what state leads the country in total alcohol consumption? There are a couple of answers to this query, as the U.S. has a leader by volume and a leader per capita.
When it comes to volume, the Golden State of California leads the way here, checking in with 88.6 million gallons consumed in 2023 — far more than the 58.9 million gallons from Texas, which is in second place (via VinePair). When you consider that these two states are the country's most populous (with California at just over 39 million residents in 2023 and Texas just behind at 29 million), this comes as no surprise.
Meanwhile, when examining the states with the highest per capita alcohol consumption, New Hampshire stands out as the leader, with an impressive 4.83 gallons consumed per person annually, while Delaware ranks second with a per capita consumption of just over 4 gallons (via World Population Review). New Hampshire is home to plenty of festivals that feature beer and wine tastings, fostering a culture of communal enjoyment. Similarly, Delaware's cities and towns host numerous events that highlight locally-made beverages, encouraging residents and visitors alike to partake in the state's alcohol offerings.
Stately cocktails in the U.S.
With all this talk about throwing back a few, let's explore some classic cocktails and other tipples that capture the essence of major alcohol-drinking U.S. states. California not only leads in consumption by volume; it also produces over 80% of the country's wine (via Wine Institute). The state's land is particularly suited for growing all sorts of wine grapes, from Cabernet Sauvignon to Pinot Noir to Chardonnay (a unexpectedly perfect pairing for wagyu steak). Meanwhile, citizens of New Hampshire get excited to sip some hard cider each fall. It's a tradition there to make fresh apple juice and ferment it with yeast and optional sugar.
Texans love to mix up a refreshing Paloma recipe, made with tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and club soda. The abundant local production of grapefruit might explain the cocktail's popularity in the Lone Star state. In Delaware, the most popular drink is the orange crush, made with orange vodka and fresh-squeezed orange juice. It gained statewide fame as the go-to drink at The Starboard bar on Dewey Beach.
Even in the least-populated state in the U.S. (and the one that ranks last in total alcohol consumption by gallons), Wyoming still has a signature drink in the Mr. Nelson. Fitting for a state with a rich history in making whiskey, this concoction stars whiskey, ginger beer, a shot of bitters, and finished off with a squeeze of lemon.