Manhattan Vs Old Fashioned: What Sets These Classic Drinks Apart?

When it comes to making classic cocktails, a Manhattan and an old fashioned are two of the most well known. The boozy beverages share several similarities: They're both spirit-forward whiskey-based drinks dating back to the 19th century, with a hint of sweetness balanced by a dash of Angostura bitters. But they're actually very different drinks — from how they're made to the serving style and the taste.

The two cocktails are served in different glasses with unique garnishes, which gives them a distinctive appearance. An old fashioned is traditionally served in a rocks glass, over one large cube of ice. The garnish tends to be a strip of fragrant orange zest. A Manhattan, on the other hand, is usually strained into a stemmed coupe or martini glass after it's been stirred with ice. Its signature garnish is most commonly a cocktail cherry.

An old fashioned tends to feature bourbon as the star ingredient, which gives it a comforting warmth with notes of vanilla and caramel – though some mixologists favor Tennessee whiskey for the drink. However, bourbon isn't the best choice for a Manhattan — instead, you're better off opting for rye in this cocktail. It lends the beverage a distinctive peppery spiciness, which stops it from tasting overly sweet. This is important because one key thing that really does differentiate an old fashioned from a Manhattan is the source of sweetness, which has a big impact on the flavor of the cocktails.