Bulk Up Your Soups With One Prepped Steak Product

Convenient packages of pre-sliced beef are good for more than stir-fries and fried rice. Often simply labeled as stir-fry beef, these thin strips are also a great product to reach for when you want to bulk up soups and stews with some protein. It's a smart move to stock up when the meat goes on sale and save it for later, so all you have to do is reach into the freezer when your soup needs a boost.

Different cuts of steak can be sliced up for stir-fry beef — depending on your particular store, it might be flank, chuck, skirt, sirloin, round cuts, and other pieces that are too small to be sold as whole steaks. If the package doesn't specify, just ask at the butcher counter. Regardless of the cut, there are two easy ways to incorporate the steak into your favorite comforting soup recipes.

Firstly, you can saute the strips beforehand: Get the pot very hot, season the meat with salt and pepper, and quickly sear it. Set aside the steak, and then cook your aromatics in the same pan, scraping up those browned bits as you do — this helps to build a deep savory flavor into your soup. Then, you can stir the meat back in at the end. The other option is to let the steak cook in the soup itself. This can work for brothy bases, but make sure the soup is well-seasoned before adding the beef, so it infuses the steak with flavor as it cooks.