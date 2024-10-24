Boxed Chicken Broth Is Tasty, But One Umami Paste Takes It Up A Notch

Boxed chicken broth is good enough, but you can effortlessly transform it into something way better with a one-ingredient addition. You need miso paste. It is salty, nutty, and full of savory depth that instantly elevates chicken broth — or, really, any kind of boxed stock or broth, for that matter.

Miso is made from soybeans fermented with salt and koji, which is a specific fungus that grows on grains. White rice is most commonly used to inoculate the koji in commercial applications, but barley, brown rice, and soybeans are also used. The flavor varies depending on the type of miso, but regardless, it is best to incorporate it at the end of the cooking process, because the flavor can degrade when boiled. The best way to add miso to broth is to ladle out some of the liquid into a separate bowl, scoop in the paste, and whisk it until fully incorporated before adding the mixture back to the whole pot. Otherwise, miso can sometimes stay clumpy.

It is important to keep in mind that miso does have quite a concentrated and salty flavor, so it pairs best with low-sodium or salt-free broths. However, certain brands that do have salt already included in the mix sometimes need a boost, too, so just start with a little bit of miso, taste, and work your way up from there. Simply finish a miso-enhanced broth with poached veggies and protein, or use it as a flavorful base for any of your favorite soup, stew, and braising recipes.