The Genius Tip To Make Thanksgiving Leftovers Way More Exciting

No matter how many times you count and re-count each guest coming to your Thanksgiving table, you will almost always end up with leftovers, which you can enjoy in various ways in the days to come. Crafting the perfect Thanksgiving sandwich is a post-holiday tradition that many of us enjoy ... but not all of us. Stacking turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and veggies between two slices of bread can result in a dry bite, even with the addition of gravy or basil cranberry sauce. According to an expert, there is an even better way to enjoy Turkey Day leftovers.

At the Food Network NYC Wine and Food Festival, Food Republic spoke to Chef Melvin "Boots" Johnson, who specializes in Southern- and Creole-inspired cooking. The seasoned chef shared that he prefers to transform his Thanksgiving leftovers into egg rolls. To make this unique snack, he combines turkey, cornbread dressing or stuffing, and cranberry sauce to make a filling and wraps them in egg roll wrappers. From there, you just fry up your rolls and dip them in brown gravy for even more flavor.

You can experiment further by customizing your filling with mashed potatoes, ham, green beans, and whatever else you have sitting in your fridge from Thanksgiving. This is a crispy, delectable upgrade on the traditional Thanksgiving sandwich, and avoids the dreaded dryness we often associate with leftovers.