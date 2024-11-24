Dry Ice Is The Secret For Higher-Quality Frozen Produce

Freezing produce is a very convenient option for storing your fruits and veggies long-term, letting you prep them quickly when needed. But nothing compares to biting into a ripe, fresh fruit, or a perfectly crispy roasted vegetable — things you normally can't replicate with defrosted produce. Thankfully, there is a way to split the difference and keep produce frozen and fresh-tasting at the same time. Enter dry ice.

While it's easy to think of dry ice in the context of science experiments or special effects, it has many practical applications you'll wish you'd heard of sooner. With a temperature of -109 degrees, dry ice is much colder compared to the zero-degree temp of most household freezers. This means you can place your produce in a cooler full of dry ice, and it will be frozen solid in about an hour. Its original freshness will be better preserved, so you can either thaw and enjoy your produce raw or have it in perfect condition for any cooking method.

Using dry ice also helps to prevent freezer burn — an important thing to know how to spot in your food. It's caused by the moisture present in regular freezers, and dry ice circumvents this pitfall. Flash-freezing can be the solution to all your frozen produce woes, so consider thinking outside the ice box and give dry ice a go.