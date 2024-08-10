The Best Way To Tell If Your Food Is Freezer Burned (And If It's Safe To Eat)

An unfortunate hazard of storing food in a freezer is that it can "burn" in there rather easily. Rather than scorched food that's turned black and ashy because it was left on heat for too long, freezer burn is essentially the result of moisture loss. As food is exposed to the cold and dry air, the water inside it evaporates in a process known as sublimation. These vapors of water solidify, turning into a layer of ice crystals or grainy frost on the surface.

Another thing that happens when food loses moisture is that it comes into contact with air. This exposure to oxygen will alter the flavor of food as well as cause grayish-brown patches of discoloration, so be on the lookout for those too. The loss of water also leads to dehydration, meaning your food may become tough and dry or appear shriveled and leathery.

However, this does not mean that your food is spoiled or expired — just that its quality has deteriorated. Freezer burned food is still perfectly safe to eat, though its flavor, color, and texture may leave much to be desired.