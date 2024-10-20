Ice Doesn't Really Go Bad In The Freezer, But Don't Keep It Too Long

If you ever notice clumps of crystallized ice forming on the sides of your freezer or on top of frozen foods that you forgot about, you are dealing with freezer burn. Freezer burn happens when items dry out after exposure to cold, dry air. This can occur inside of a freezer if there are fluctuations in temperature due to the door being left open for too long, or when items are stored there for a long time. While freezer burn is most common in food items, ice cubes can also experience it, which will negatively alter the flavor of your ice and any beverages you add it to.

Ideally, the safest way to secure your ice is to store it in a completely separate freezer. But for those of us who don't have that kind of space, there are more practical ways to practice safe storage solutions, like storing your ice in an airtight container or bag. If you use ice trays with no secure lid or covering to initially freeze your cubes, transfer them to a sealable container after they have solidified. If you get your ice from an ice machine, give it a clean every few months to prevent any bacteria build up. If your cubes still taste funny even after you have cleaned out your freezer and stored your ice correctly, consider making your next batch with filtered water.