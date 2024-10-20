Ice Doesn't Really Go Bad In The Freezer, But Don't Keep It Too Long
Ice is the unsung hero of your kitchen — of course, a few cubes are integral to keeping your drinks comfortably cool, but they're also much more versatile than you might assume. The shape of your ice can greatly affect different cocktails, ice cubes are fundamental for a crispy bread crust, and ice is even a top notch secret ingredient for grilled cheese. But ice cubes don't stay fresh forever. While technically, they won't ever go bad or spoil, they can definitely start to taste funny after sitting in the freezer for too long.
If your ice starts to taste a bit funky, it might be a sign that it is time to clean your freezer. Ice cubes can take on the odors and flavors of other items inside, especially when they have been sitting around for a while. Ice can also absorb dangerous bacteria like salmonella and E. coli if stored alongside contaminated items. To prevent unwanted flavors and potential contaminants from affecting your ice, consider replacing your cubes every few months and practicing proper storage techniques.
Technically speaking, ice can still get freezer burn
If you ever notice clumps of crystallized ice forming on the sides of your freezer or on top of frozen foods that you forgot about, you are dealing with freezer burn. Freezer burn happens when items dry out after exposure to cold, dry air. This can occur inside of a freezer if there are fluctuations in temperature due to the door being left open for too long, or when items are stored there for a long time. While freezer burn is most common in food items, ice cubes can also experience it, which will negatively alter the flavor of your ice and any beverages you add it to.
Ideally, the safest way to secure your ice is to store it in a completely separate freezer. But for those of us who don't have that kind of space, there are more practical ways to practice safe storage solutions, like storing your ice in an airtight container or bag. If you use ice trays with no secure lid or covering to initially freeze your cubes, transfer them to a sealable container after they have solidified. If you get your ice from an ice machine, give it a clean every few months to prevent any bacteria build up. If your cubes still taste funny even after you have cleaned out your freezer and stored your ice correctly, consider making your next batch with filtered water.