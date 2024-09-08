The Popular Brand That's Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Yogurt

It's easy to be lured into Costco to grab one of their popular and famously inexpensive food court hot dogs, or to score a deal on anything from furniture to clothing. But one of the things that makes the retail giant a true destination for shoppers is its low-cost groceries. And while there are some bigger name brands to be found at your nearest location, the store also sells a number of high-quality products under its own label, Kirkland Signature. Greek yogurt is just one of these great finds — but like many Kirkland products, Costco doesn't actually manufacture this item.

Information about the makers of Kirkland-branded products is often kept quiet. However, it has been speculated that Commonwealth Dairy, which sells its own yogurts under the name Green Mountain Creamery, is also the producer of Kirkland Signature yogurt. In 2014, the company announced in a press release that it would be selling its yogurt in San Francisco-area Costco stores, with an eye on more widespread distribution in the future. Then, in his 2017 book titled "Disciplined Growth Strategies," venture capitalist and professor Peter S. Cohan stated that Ehrmann, the company that once owned Commonwealth Dairy, sold its yogurt to multiple retailers, including Costco.