Italy's 'Instant' Lasagna Has An Unexpected Egg Topping

What happens when you combine lasagna, pizza, and eggs? You get pane frattau, a delightfully easy Italian dish originating in Sardinia, an island with an amazing food culture. This "blue zone", or an area where residents regularly live to be 100, is famous for its light, healthy foods and pane frattau is no exception.

Traditional lasagnas are made of thick pasta, heavy cheeses, and plenty of meaty tomato sauce. Pane frattau, however, is an easier, quicker version comprised primarily of pane carasau, a round Italian flatbread kind of like a crusty, thick tortilla. The bread is quartered and then dipped in broth to soften it up. It's then laid on a plate and given a spread of tomato sauce, pecorino romano, and basil. You can make however many layers you'd like, but a true pane frattau is finished with a poached egg on top.

This dish is flavorful and chewy, with tangy sweetness from the sauce mixing with the earthy flavors of cheese and basil. The poached egg adds a touch of creaminess after the yolk is punctured, making the whole dish as delightfully complex as it is easy to make. But like all foods, you can adjust this dish based on available ingredients and your tastebuds.