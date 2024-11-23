2 Spices Make Store-Bought Ice Cream Taste Like Mexican Hot Chocolate

Once you've toed the sweet and spicy waters with chile and chocolate ice cream, you may be inclined to dive in head first. After all, sweet and spicy's rebrand has taken over the culinary scene for a reason, so you're bound to see "swicy" everywhere. If you're looking for similar flavors, but want something hot out of the oven, try this Mexican hot chocolate cake recipe with chipotle and ancho chile powders. You can even jazz up some salted caramel brownies with a heavy dash of cayenne.

If you're not much of a chocolate fan, hot honey can be a nice addition to some other things that we normally consider strictly sweet. Add hot honey to your morning lattes or spice up the holidays and use it to elevate your boxed cornbread. For another great twist on a holiday classic, give your apple sauce a spicy kick with a dash of cayenne pepper.

Combining sweet, spicy, and salty flavors together will activate more olfactory receptors, and the reaction to the spicy capsaicin from the chiles releases both endorphins and dopamine in your brain for that sweet, sweet feeling of contentment. Incorporating a little dash of spice in your sweet recipes can be the easy addition you need to move from at-home cook to chef in residence.