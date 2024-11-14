To Keep Your Pumpkin Pie Silky, Drop The Temp

The ideal pumpkin pie has a velvety smooth texture, but so often, the filling is grainy, wet, and just plain sad. However, there is a simple way to avoid this outcome, and it actually does not require any extra work, secret ingredients, or special techniques. All you have to do is lower the temperature.

Lots of recipes call for cooking the pie at a temperature around 375 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with some even starting as high as 425 degrees Fahrenheit for the first 15 minutes or so of the cooking time. While this method can still yield a custardy filling depending on the details of the pumpkin pie recipe, your best bet is to start the bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and then lower it all the way down to 300 degrees Fahrenheit (per Instagram).

The higher temperature at the beginning jumpstarts browning and compensates for heat that is lost as you open the oven door, but decreasing it shortly thereafter allows the pie to cook much more gently for the rest of the time. The result is a pumpkin pie that retains a very smooth texture without any separation or curdling. Finish it off with a dollop of tangy Greek yogurt whipped cream or a drizzle of homemade dulce de leche for the most luscious bite!