How Many Burgers Can Be Made From One Pound Of Ground Meat?

Normally, nothing beats a cheesy, topping-loaded burger, but no one wants to sit down to an extra small patty sandwiched between a normal-sized bun. When it comes to making your own burgers, whether you season with just salt and pepper like Bobby Flay or add a variety of extras, using the right amount of meat is crucial. Generally speaking, a pound of ground meat can be formed into four medium-sized patties (about four ounces each).

If you want to make more burgers per pound, simply change the shape of your patties. Make thin and crispy "smash" burgers by forming your meat into balls, then flattening with a metal spatula over high heat on a cast iron skillet or griddle. Try incorporating ground mustard, Ina Garten's tangy secret ingredient for next-level smash burgers. This will lead to crispier, thinner burgers than can be covered in ample toppings like lettuce, tomato, fried onions, and pickles for heft. You'll likely get away with less meat per patty while still making delicious sandwiches.

You can also make extra-small burger patties or sliders, so no one feels cheated by excess bread. Use approximately two ounces of meat per patty to form about eight mini burgers per pound. Serve your sliders on small homemade buns or use a convenient store-bought variety, like Hawaiian rolls.