How Many Burgers Can Be Made From One Pound Of Ground Meat?
Normally, nothing beats a cheesy, topping-loaded burger, but no one wants to sit down to an extra small patty sandwiched between a normal-sized bun. When it comes to making your own burgers, whether you season with just salt and pepper like Bobby Flay or add a variety of extras, using the right amount of meat is crucial. Generally speaking, a pound of ground meat can be formed into four medium-sized patties (about four ounces each).
If you want to make more burgers per pound, simply change the shape of your patties. Make thin and crispy "smash" burgers by forming your meat into balls, then flattening with a metal spatula over high heat on a cast iron skillet or griddle. Try incorporating ground mustard, Ina Garten's tangy secret ingredient for next-level smash burgers. This will lead to crispier, thinner burgers than can be covered in ample toppings like lettuce, tomato, fried onions, and pickles for heft. You'll likely get away with less meat per patty while still making delicious sandwiches.
You can also make extra-small burger patties or sliders, so no one feels cheated by excess bread. Use approximately two ounces of meat per patty to form about eight mini burgers per pound. Serve your sliders on small homemade buns or use a convenient store-bought variety, like Hawaiian rolls.
Creative ways to make more burgers with only one pound of meat
Apart from changing the shape of your patties to feed more people with less meat, you can also make more burgers by bulking them up with extra ingredients. Enhance the flavor of your patties by adding in minced vegetables like mushrooms or peppers. If you're new to combining ground meat with different foods, start with small amounts and choose neutral grains like cooked oats, breadcrumbs, or rice. Alternatively, add steamed red lentils, black beans, or extra-firm tofu for additional protein. Whichever ingredient you decide to use, make sure to adjust the amount of seasoning to compensate for additional flavors. Try not to exceed one cup of inclusions for every pound of meat, or they might be too obvious or distracting.
If you find that your starch- or bean-infused meat patties are difficult to keep together, add an egg to the mix. A popular addition to a lot of burger recipes, raw egg helps to bind all your ingredients together and gives the meat an extra dose of moisture. This is especially important for patties bulked up with drier ingredients like breadcrumbs. Last but not least, you can make your burgers more satisfying by serving them with hefty sides. Try whipping up different types of potato salad, or a unique Serbian coleslaw made with oil and vinegar instead of mayonnaise.