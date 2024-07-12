For Mayo-Free Coleslaw, Try The Serbian Version

If you fall firmly into the no mayonnaise camp for coleslaw, then it's worth giving the Serbian version of this classic dish a try. It is typically made with the basic trio of shredded cabbage, oil, and vinegar, which is tossed together and marinated in the fridge until serving. This Eastern European recipe is refreshing and just the right amount of sour.

With cabbage being one of the most commonly grown vegetables in Serbia, it's no wonder that coleslaw, also known as kupus salata, is a popular side dish. Some recipes sweeten the mixture with a dash of sugar to balance out the tanginess while other Serbian coleslaw recipes feature thinly sliced carrots or onions. It can even be amped up with the addition of minced parsley and celery, or a sprinkling of celery seed for a similar herbaceous flavor profile. Just make sure the flavors are balanced with sour, sweet, and savory to avoid committing a classic coleslaw mistake.

Neighboring countries, such as Croatia and Romania, also feature shredded cabbage salads similar to coleslaw among their national dishes. These slaw varieties put an emphasis on additional spices like black pepper and caraway seeds and frequently leave out the sugar.