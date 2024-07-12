For Mayo-Free Coleslaw, Try The Serbian Version
If you fall firmly into the no mayonnaise camp for coleslaw, then it's worth giving the Serbian version of this classic dish a try. It is typically made with the basic trio of shredded cabbage, oil, and vinegar, which is tossed together and marinated in the fridge until serving. This Eastern European recipe is refreshing and just the right amount of sour.
With cabbage being one of the most commonly grown vegetables in Serbia, it's no wonder that coleslaw, also known as kupus salata, is a popular side dish. Some recipes sweeten the mixture with a dash of sugar to balance out the tanginess while other Serbian coleslaw recipes feature thinly sliced carrots or onions. It can even be amped up with the addition of minced parsley and celery, or a sprinkling of celery seed for a similar herbaceous flavor profile. Just make sure the flavors are balanced with sour, sweet, and savory to avoid committing a classic coleslaw mistake.
Neighboring countries, such as Croatia and Romania, also feature shredded cabbage salads similar to coleslaw among their national dishes. These slaw varieties put an emphasis on additional spices like black pepper and caraway seeds and frequently leave out the sugar.
How to make Serbian coleslaw
Finely shredded cabbage is the base for practically every Serbian coleslaw recipe. But if you don't have time to core and shred this cruciferous vegetable, you can save time with pre-shredded coleslaw mix. It's ideal to make the coleslaw ahead of time, so it can sit in the fridge for flavors to meld. If you need a faster side dish though, massage the shredded cabbage with salt to soften it quickly. As a bonus, giving your veggies a quick squeeze with salt helps prevent slaw from becoming soggy later.
Many Serbian coleslaw recipes simply list oil as an ingredient. The traditional choice is a neutral oil like canola or vegetable, so avoid using a strongly flavored variety, such as olive oil or sesame, as those can overwhelm the subtle taste of the cabbage. The same is true with your choice of vinegar. Typically vinegar is the ingredient listed, but most home cooks reach for the white version. Although, you are free to mix and match whatever vinegar variety you desire in this dish, such as apple cider or white wine vinegar.
Serbian coleslaw is traditionally served as a side dish to meats. It can be plated up as is, or decorated with fresh vegetables and accompaniments for a more beautiful presentation at the dinner table. If you have slaw leftovers, they are delicious atop a sandwich, or pan-fried with some butter and paired with either egg noodles or boiled potatoes.