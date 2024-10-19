The Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Pasta For An Easy Protein Boost

Pasta dishes are easy meals to throw together, often using whatever you already have in your kitchen. They're the perfect base for experimenting with new flavor combinations and sauces — though protein is sometimes neglected. It's understandable; cooking chicken or salmon after a long day can be a hassle, and fresh proteins don't keep well without refrigeration, making it harder to prepare balanced work or school lunches.

Enter canned tuna. This protein powerhouse requires no refrigeration (just be mindful not to leave it in direct sunlight), and an unopened can will remain fresh for years. Whether you prefer your pasta dishes hot or cold (though let's be real, it's impossible to choose), tuna is a perfect addition. It requires no preparation, adding substance to your meal in seconds.

A Southwestern pasta salad is a great example of an easy, delicious dish that can be prepared ahead of time with the tuna mixed in at the end. For hot meals, many easy weeknight pasta recipes can be enhanced with canned tuna, not to mention the yummy leftovers you'll have for lunch the following day.