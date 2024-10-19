The Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Pasta For An Easy Protein Boost
Pasta dishes are easy meals to throw together, often using whatever you already have in your kitchen. They're the perfect base for experimenting with new flavor combinations and sauces — though protein is sometimes neglected. It's understandable; cooking chicken or salmon after a long day can be a hassle, and fresh proteins don't keep well without refrigeration, making it harder to prepare balanced work or school lunches.
Enter canned tuna. This protein powerhouse requires no refrigeration (just be mindful not to leave it in direct sunlight), and an unopened can will remain fresh for years. Whether you prefer your pasta dishes hot or cold (though let's be real, it's impossible to choose), tuna is a perfect addition. It requires no preparation, adding substance to your meal in seconds.
A Southwestern pasta salad is a great example of an easy, delicious dish that can be prepared ahead of time with the tuna mixed in at the end. For hot meals, many easy weeknight pasta recipes can be enhanced with canned tuna, not to mention the yummy leftovers you'll have for lunch the following day.
Types of canned tuna and when to use them
The main tuna varieties you'll see canned are Albacore, Skipjack, and Yellowfin. Albacore is the mildest option with the lowest salinity, Skipjack is the "fishiest" with the strongest flavor, and Yellowfin is a happy middle-ground of meatiness and saltiness. All are excellent choices — and each will shine brightest in a different pasta dish. Similarly, tuna packed in oil or water will also affect the overall taste and texture of your dish, so keep that in mind when choosing.
For pasta dishes with other strong flavors and seasonings, Albacore packed in water is a good choice. The fish will add a light meatiness to your meal without clashing with the other tastes and competing for your attention. In kinds of pasta where you want the tuna to really stand out and carry the dish, a good Skipjack packed in oil will do the trick. The oil enhances the natural flavors and richness of the fish and will help to make the entire dish juicier. The easiest part is you won't even have to drain the fish — just throw the can contents in, oil and all.
Don't be afraid of the fishiness of tuna pastas as the flavors can be muted or elevated relatively easily regardless of the option you pick. Tomatoes will bring out its meatiness whereas lemon juice can mask overpowering odors while still maintaining the tuna's flavor profile.