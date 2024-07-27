Which State Grows The Most Peaches?

Uh-oh, Georgia, it looks like somebody has stolen your crown as Queen Peach. California is the most prolific peach-producing state in the country. Not only does the Golden State produce the most, but it also dominates with ownership of 80% of the total domestic output of the fruit, and accounts for 100% of all peaches used for processing.

According to research conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2021, the country produced $624 million worth of peaches, with California accounting for $378.3 million of that figure. Starting to feel a little gaslit yet?

Although peaches are synonymous with the Southern state, believe it or not, Georgia never even had the crown to begin with. What we refer to as The Peach State is more known for the quality of the fruit it proudly produces than for the quantity it puts out. However, the quality of California's fruitful crop is pretty peachy keen as well.