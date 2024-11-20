The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Homemade Temaki

The hand roll, or temaki, is a staple for any sushi lover. While most Japanese people typically don't make sushi at home — preferring to leave it to the masters and enjoy it as a meal out — temaki is an exception to the rule. Not only does it make for a delicious and fun family meal, but it's an easy, flavorful entry point for those who want to start making sushi at home. However, there's a careful art to preparing temaki, and it's easy to make some common missteps.

Japanese cooking is often an exercise in restraint and simplicity — and this is where many new to temaki-making tend to slip up. That's what we learned when we talked to chef Shingo Akikuni of the Michelin-starred omakase restaurant Shingo in Miami, Florida.

"You never want to overload a temaki," he told us. "[I]t will result in soggy seaweed and will be difficult to eat if it's too big." It's an easy mistake to make — after all, who doesn't want to cram their hand roll full of delicious ingredients? But for the best temaki, remember the golden rule of Japanese food: less is more!