When it comes to rice, very few take it quite as seriously as the Japanese. Rice isn't just a dietary staple there; it's a way of life. It's an essential part of, and really the most important ingredient in, a great deal of Japanese cooking.

But sometimes you're in a pinch, right in the middle of cooking when you realize you've run out of the "right kind of rice." Or maybe you just can't get your hands on it! If, for whatever reason, you find yourself unable to use sushi rice but still fancy learning how to make sushi rice at home for your own nigiri and maki — or even if you're just craving a quick and easy teriyaki bowl — fear not: there are solutions!

There are a couple of great options if you need to replicate that iconic sticky texture and sweet taste in a pinch. The best substitute for sushi rice is any short-grain white rice, which will result in an appropriately sticky texture while retaining that all-important bite. But a more unexpected contender comes from the Mediterranean — Arborio rice, usually used to make risotto, substitutes very well when cooked with a little less water. This'll prevent it from reaching that creamy texture we look for in risotto, leaving it looking and tasting startlingly similar to sushi rice. Then all you'll need is to mix in four tablespoons of rice vinegar per two cups of rice once it's cooked, and you're all set!