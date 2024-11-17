The Easy, 4-Ingredient No-Bake Pie That Starts With A Jar Of Nutella

Nutella has been around much longer than you'd think, and this popular spread has been used in countless ways over the years, often to enhance desserts like cookies, cakes, and brownies. However, if you're looking to simplify this weekend's post-dinner treat, forget the oven and use this sweet and creamy spread to make a delicious no-bake pie.

Chilled Nutella pie requires only one 13-ounce jar of Nutella, a prepared graham cracker crust, a package of cream cheese, and a tub of whipped topping like Cool Whip. The chocolate and hazelnut pair well with the mellow taste of the creamy dairy, to create a simple dessert that has a velvety texture and just the right amount of sweetness. Plus, it can be made in just a few essential steps.

Start by spreading a thin layer of Nutella straight from the jar onto your crust. You may need to warm it up a bit in the microwave for easy spreading. Then simply use a hand mixer to beat together the rest of your chocolate spread, room-temperature cream cheese, and whipped topping. Once your pie has been assembled, all you need to do is wait for this dreamy confection to properly set in your refrigerator before enjoying a slice (perhaps with a Nutella spin on traditional hot chocolate).