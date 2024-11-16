The One Kitchen Tool You Need To Keep Mulled Wine At The Perfect Temperature
Colder weather and longer nights mean it's finally the perfect time to make a batch of mulled wine. Warm, sweet, and delightfully spiced, there's no better treat to unwind after a busy winter day. But whether you're following a classic recipe or opting for a boozier version like traditional Swedish glögg, it can be deceptively easy to ruin your beverage by overheating it on the stovetop. The best way to get your mulled wine to the perfect temperature every time? Break out the slow cooker!
"You get a more gentle heating of the wine[,] so you'll preserve the flavors ... a bit better," Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of two Michelin-starred JÔNT, told Food Republic. "And you can put it on the keep warm setting for extended periods for if you're having a party."
Heating and mulling your wine on your slow cooker's low setting for an hour or two will allow the spices to properly steep into the drink without bringing it to a boil. This is crucial, as the alcohol in the wine will evaporate when overheated, leaving your final drink with a syrupy, raisin-like taste.
How to make mulled wine in a slow cooker
Preparing mulled wine has been a beloved winter tradition across the globe for over two millennia, with roots reaching back to the Greek and Roman empires. The drink became even more popular in Europe during the Middle Ages, when people would add warming spices to their wine to help ward off illness. After becoming a popular mainstay of German Christmas markets in the late 19th century, the tradition of mulling wine for the winter holidays began to spread around the world.
Making your own mulled wine at home is a breeze, especially with your slow cooker. First, pour in a bottle of wine that will lend itself well to being infused with mulling spices (our experts suggest a medium to full-bodied fruity red like malbec, syrah, or zinfandel). Then, add sparing amounts of spices, such as cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and allspice — whole spices are best, and a little goes a long way. Finally, stir in the peel and juice of a fresh orange, along with a touch of sweetener like brown sugar, maple syrup, or honey. With the lid on, turn your slow cooker on low for one to two hours. You'll know it's ready once the fragrant smell of mulled wine is wafting throughout your home.