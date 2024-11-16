The One Kitchen Tool You Need To Keep Mulled Wine At The Perfect Temperature

Colder weather and longer nights mean it's finally the perfect time to make a batch of mulled wine. Warm, sweet, and delightfully spiced, there's no better treat to unwind after a busy winter day. But whether you're following a classic recipe or opting for a boozier version like traditional Swedish glögg, it can be deceptively easy to ruin your beverage by overheating it on the stovetop. The best way to get your mulled wine to the perfect temperature every time? Break out the slow cooker!

"You get a more gentle heating of the wine[,] so you'll preserve the flavors ... a bit better," Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of two Michelin-starred JÔNT, told Food Republic. "And you can put it on the keep warm setting for extended periods for if you're having a party."

Heating and mulling your wine on your slow cooker's low setting for an hour or two will allow the spices to properly steep into the drink without bringing it to a boil. This is crucial, as the alcohol in the wine will evaporate when overheated, leaving your final drink with a syrupy, raisin-like taste.