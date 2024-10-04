Recalled Eggs Have Been Elevated To The Highest Risk Level
On September 6, 2024, two egg brands were recalled for a serious salmonella risk that has spanned across nine states. Ever since, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been leading an ongoing investigation into the brand in question, Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC, which distributes Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market chicken eggs.
Now, as of September 30, 2024, this event has been upgraded to a Class One recall, the highest possible class, and the scope has expanded to include duck eggs from Happy Quackers Farm, also distributed by Milo's Poultry Farm. The Class one status designation means "there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the FDA.
The wide-reaching recall includes all types of eggs (organic, non-GMO, and cage-free), all packages (both standard cartons and wholesale cases), and expiration dates of the Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market chicken eggs; for Happy Quackers Farm products, only the 12-count cartons with UPC "7 99705-75077 7" are subject to the recall. If you find any of these items in your possession, do not consume them as they could be contaminated. Rather, return them to the point of purchase for a refund or discard them. You can also contact Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC directly at (715) 758-6709 with any concerns.
Have there been any illnesses or deaths associated with this egg recall?
Illnesses related to the salmonella outbreak of Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC products have been reported across nine states, including California, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin, according to the FDA. As Milo's is based in Bonduel, Wisconsin, the highest concentration of affected people that have come into contact with the affected eggs are in that state. Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths at the time of writing, though 65 individuals have fallen ill, with 24 requiring hospitalization.
Further adding to the severity of the situation, the salmonella strain in question appears to be resistant to antibiotics, including nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin, which are commonly used to treat salmonella-related food poisoning. This means that healthcare providers may have fewer tools at their disposal to treat the infections. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, chills, headache, nausea, and vomiting. While most infections do clear on their own, you should seek immediate medical attention if you have a weakened immune system or if your symptoms are severe and not improving.
In addition to discarding of any eggs that may fall under the recall, it's also important to clean and sanitize any kitchen tools or surfaces that may have come into contact with them.