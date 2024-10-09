Nearly 10 Million Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Is Being Recalled For A Listeria Risk

Consumers and restaurants across the United States are urged to double check the ready-to-eat meat in their fridge, after the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered that almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products on the market may contain listeria, per USDA. On October 9, 2024, BrucePac, an Oklahoma-based company that supplies meat to restaurants and institutions nationwide, reported the recall after a routine inspection conducted by the FSIS discovered that certain items were potentially contaminated with listeria. Further investigation discovered that BrucePac's ready-to-eat chicken was the source of the outbreak.

While a comprehensive list of potentially affected BrucePac products has not yet been published, the USDA disclosed that the contaminated items were produced from June 19, 2024 to October 8, 2024. The establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 are printed inside or around the USDA mark on the product's packaging. Restaurants and institutions that purchased BrucePac ready-to-eat meats during this time are urged to discard or return these products, as serving them to consumers may cause serious illness.