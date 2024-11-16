How An Ice Cube Can Help Skim Fat Off Soups Much Easier

Having hearty soups and stews in the weekly rotation can help get you through busy times or the colder months. And with one simple technique, the most frustrating part of the cooking process — removing the fat and grease from your homemade broth — becomes an absolute breeze. The best way to do this is to expose the liquid to cold. There are several effective ways to go about this, given enough time and the right equipment.

One trick that's incredibly simple: Fill a metal ladle with ice, dip the bottom of the utensil into the liquid, and gently skim the surface of the pot without submerging the ladle. The fats and grease in your stew will collect on the underside of the spoon and come away without any hassle. Just make sure you have paper towels or rags on hand to wipe the ladle between skims.

Filling a cheesecloth with ice can achieve the same effect. Dip the ice-filled cheesecloth in your soup and the fat will come away when you remove the material. However, this can be messier than the ladle method, the latter of which allows you to clean as you go.

Make sure that you not only skim fats during the stock-making process, but also once you've incorporated your whole chicken or other meats and vegetables into your soup or stew. Since fat will melt into the boiling liquid, skimming the fat as the water simmers — but before it gets to a boil — will ensure the best results.