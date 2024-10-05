Here's How Martha Stewart Makes Use Of A Whole Chicken

While it seems like a simple dish to make, there are some mistakes you should avoid when preparing soup. The first mistake to avoid is not using the freshest ingredients you can find. For the best flavor, be sure to choose produce that is at its peak and fresh aromatics rather than powdered or jarred versions. And, of course, if you don't have a flock of hens and roosters like Martha Stewart does, make sure that you pick out the most flavorful chicken at the grocery store.

Another mistake is not making your own stock. If you're making soup using a whole chicken, break it down and poach the pieces with veggies and seasoning before removing the chicken from the bones and returning those to the pot to continue to simmer. This way, the chicken is cooked to moist perfection and the meat infuses the stock with more flavor than bones alone could lend to it.

Also, make sure to skim the stock. You'll want to do this while making the stock itself as well as after the chicken and veggies have been cooked in it to achieve a soup broth that is clear rather than cloudy.

Finally, don't feel compelled to use every last bit of chicken in the soup. Instead, store some and use it the way Stewart told The Daily Meal she might — make an easy chicken salad the next day.

