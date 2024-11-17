Avoid One Major Mistake When Baking Spaghetti

Both spaghetti and pasta bakes are a favorite among home chefs for their ease of preparation and ability to happily fill many bellies at once. Whether you're feeding a dinner party or a whole soccer team, a simple yet savory casserole can do the job. From comfort-food spaghetti pie to creamy baked ziti arrabbiata, there are dozens of ways to enjoy a spaghetti bake.

However, there is one common mistake that could ruin your baked spaghetti — rinsing your pasta before baking. Instead, all you need to do is simply strain the noodles, and voilà — they're ready to be tossed into your casserole. You want the thick starch from the pasta water to stay on the spaghetti strands, helping to thicken the sauce and fully enmesh the pasta and sauce together. That starch also helps the sauce cling to every forkful of spaghetti, giving you a much thicker and smoother texture.