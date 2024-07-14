The 3 Types Of Sauce Ree Drummond Adds To Elevate Her Baked Spaghetti

From comforting side dishes to big breakfasts, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is well-versed in whipping up hearty meals. So it comes as no surprise that her baked spaghetti went viral on TikTok. In the video, she shared how she takes a simple baked spaghetti to the next level by using a trio of sauces.

Drummond's unique pasta bake is her riff on a dish called "million dollar spaghetti," which combines a meaty marinara and a creamy blend of cottage cheese, sour cream, and mozzarella along with the noodles. For Drummond's scaled-up version, she still uses a meaty marinara but she swaps out the cottage cheese mixture for a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce. Her addition to the dish is pesto, which she uses to coat the pasta before pouring in the other sauces.

While it may sound like significantly more work to use multiple sauces, Drummond actually makes it fairly easy. For the pesto, she uses a jarred version though it's easy enough to make your own basic pesto, too. Meanwhile, her Alfredo sauce comes together quickly, using just cream, butter, and parmesan as well as a pinch of salt and pepper. The lengthiest part of the process is browning the beef and sausage for the meat sauce, though that still takes less than 10 minutes. Plus, she makes the sauce a cinch to prepare by using canned tomato paste and a jarred marinara that she jazzes up with added green peppers and jalapeños.