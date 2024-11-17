The Unexpected Vegetable That Deserves To Be In Your Grilled Cheese
Comfort food is often delicious in its simplest form, but there are lots of ingredients that can make a grilled cheese even better, including vegetables. Have you ever thought to add some corn? Sweet, juicy, and readily available, corn kernels transform grilled cheese into something special. Both frozen and fresh corn work well — just simmer the kernels for a couple of minutes in salted water, or steam them in the microwave. Canned corn works too, but make sure to drain it well to avoid introducing extra liquid to your sandwich.
Next, gather your cheeses. Since corn is so mild, it pairs well with many types of cheese, but shredded varieties make the most sense here. That way, you can stir together the cheese and the kernels before spooning it onto the bread — the blend gives each piece of corn something to cling to, so it doesn't fall out of the sandwich. Cheddar, mozzarella, Gouda, and American are all great choices. If you opt for sliced cheese, use it alongside the shredded cheese and corn mixture. Or, layer sliced cheese, then the corn, and then more cheese to better encase the kernels as it melts. As for the bread, use your favorite type, though varieties like brioche or honey wheat pair especially well with the sweetness of the corn. Just toast and enjoy!
Turn the volume up on your corn grilled cheese sandwich
Cheese and corn together are simple and comforting, but this winning combination also provides a versatile foundation for a more creative grilled cheese. You can easily combine garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, everything bagel seasoning, or nori furikake into the shredded cheese mixture to crank it up a notch.
You can also take inspiration from gooey Korean corn cheese. Just combine shredded low-moisture mozzarella and corn with umami-rich Kewpie mayo and a touch of sugar. Optionally, add some thinly sliced green onions, chopped kimchi, or finely diced sauteed onions and red bell peppers. Scoop the mixture into squishy white milk bread spread with mayo (not butter) for the crispiest grilled cheese.
Elote en vaso or esquites (Mexican-style corn in a cup) also provide great inspiration for a delicious corn grilled cheese. Mix corn kernels, lime juice, chili powder, and some mayonnaise or Mexican crema. If you like, add finely diced fresh jalapeño or serrano peppers and cilantro leaves. For the cheese, queso fresco or queso cotija offer a traditional salty flavor. However, they aren't the most meltable, so mix them with mozzarella or queso Chihuahua for that enticing cheese pull. This version of a corn grilled cheese is spicy, sweet, creamy, and tangy all in one.