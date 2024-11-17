The Unexpected Vegetable That Deserves To Be In Your Grilled Cheese

Comfort food is often delicious in its simplest form, but there are lots of ingredients that can make a grilled cheese even better, including vegetables. Have you ever thought to add some corn? Sweet, juicy, and readily available, corn kernels transform grilled cheese into something special. Both frozen and fresh corn work well — just simmer the kernels for a couple of minutes in salted water, or steam them in the microwave. Canned corn works too, but make sure to drain it well to avoid introducing extra liquid to your sandwich.

Next, gather your cheeses. Since corn is so mild, it pairs well with many types of cheese, but shredded varieties make the most sense here. That way, you can stir together the cheese and the kernels before spooning it onto the bread — the blend gives each piece of corn something to cling to, so it doesn't fall out of the sandwich. Cheddar, mozzarella, Gouda, and American are all great choices. If you opt for sliced cheese, use it alongside the shredded cheese and corn mixture. Or, layer sliced cheese, then the corn, and then more cheese to better encase the kernels as it melts. As for the bread, use your favorite type, though varieties like brioche or honey wheat pair especially well with the sweetness of the corn. Just toast and enjoy!