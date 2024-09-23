15 Secret Ingredients That Will Take Canned Corn To The Next Level

Canned corn is a fantastic ingredient to keep stocked in your pantry. Not only is it inexpensive, but it's one of the canned foods you can use all the time. It makes an excellent side dish and also tastes fantastic mixed into countless recipes. However, it needs a little help in the flavor department if you want it to truly shine. The canned version will never be as good as a freshly picked cob, but still, a slew of ingredients easily take it to the next level. As it turns out, there are quite a few of these yummy additions too — and I'm not talking about basic salt and pepper (which should always be added in my opinion). From simmering in stock to infusing global flavors to cooking with aromatics like onion and garlic, canned corn is versatile and tasty when done right.

I'm no stranger to corn of all kinds, and this includes canned food. Actually, I low-key love it, so many of the ingredient upgrades you find below are things I've tried and enjoyed many times in my home kitchen. I also explored culinary websites and Reddit for more ideas to ensure I included all of the very best methods for improving canned corn, not just my own.