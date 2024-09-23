15 Secret Ingredients That Will Take Canned Corn To The Next Level
Canned corn is a fantastic ingredient to keep stocked in your pantry. Not only is it inexpensive, but it's one of the canned foods you can use all the time. It makes an excellent side dish and also tastes fantastic mixed into countless recipes. However, it needs a little help in the flavor department if you want it to truly shine. The canned version will never be as good as a freshly picked cob, but still, a slew of ingredients easily take it to the next level. As it turns out, there are quite a few of these yummy additions too — and I'm not talking about basic salt and pepper (which should always be added in my opinion). From simmering in stock to infusing global flavors to cooking with aromatics like onion and garlic, canned corn is versatile and tasty when done right.
I'm no stranger to corn of all kinds, and this includes canned food. Actually, I low-key love it, so many of the ingredient upgrades you find below are things I've tried and enjoyed many times in my home kitchen. I also explored culinary websites and Reddit for more ideas to ensure I included all of the very best methods for improving canned corn, not just my own.
1. Stick to the basics with butter or olive oil
The most basic flavor booster for canned corn is to add some fatty goodness in the form of butter. Just about everyone has enjoyed a cob of corn slathered with butter so adding it to your canned corn is a no-brainer. How much you add is up to you, but the flavor is nothing to scoff at, that's for sure. Olive oil also works wonders, especially for vegans, but I'm a butter person all the way when it comes to corn, canned or not.
If you want to infuse canned corn with more flavor but still prefer sticking to the basics, opt for a compound butter or an infused olive oil. My favorite is truffle butter. It may be a bit decadent for a simple can of corn, but who cares? It's downright delicious on just about everything. Plus, the earthy taste pairs perfectly with canned corn's light sweetness.
2. Add Latin flavor with lime, cilantro, crema, chili powder, and cotija cheese
Mexican street corn (aka elote) is a beloved dish in Latin America and beyond — and guess what? You can easily turn canned corn into elote with help from a few flavorful ingredients. All you need is lime, cilantro, chili powder, crema, cotija cheese, and of course, corn. I first experienced elote in Mexico and it quickly became a favorite of mine. At home, I heat up the corn, stir in enough crema to make it slightly creamy, top with a generous amount of everything else, give it a good stir, and it's ready. You don't have to stress about the amount of each ingredient either, just go off what you think will taste best. I like to go heavy on the cotija, cilantro, chili, and lime but the choice is yours.
Whether you choose to eat elote the traditional way in a cup or as a Mexican street corn salad, this combination of flavors won't let you down. I've made it numerous times for BBQs and pool parties and it's basically guaranteed to be a favorite of anyone who gives it a try. Of course, people with a lower tolerance for spicy foods may not swoon as much, but you can always limit the chili powder if that's a concern for you. Or, you can leave it on the side and let people add as much or as little as they like to their serving.
3. Boost umami flavor with garlic
Garlic and corn also make a fantastic pair. Admittedly, I use garlic in almost every savory dish I prepare, but there's no denying it tastes amazing with canned corn. It adds a nice boost of umami flavor and completely eliminates any canned flavor, even if it is just overpowering it. Another great thing about this combination is that garlic is a quick fix, especially if you choose to use garlic powder or minced garlic from a jar. While powder is not as flavorful as other forms of garlic, it definitely adds a bold taste to canned corn that won't be overlooked. Minced garlic from a jar, or "jar-lic" as we call it in my home, is just as easy but much more potent so I choose it over powdered every time they are my only options.
If you have time, I recommend using fresh garlic that has been sautéed in a pan with butter for a couple of minutes. It packs a much bolder punch flavor-wise and adds a little texture variation, at least if you use as much as I do. Roasted garlic is also an excellent choice, but it takes a considerable amount of time to prepare, so it isn't my first pick unless I have some left over from a previous meal, which rarely happens in my kitchen.
4. Mix in your favorite herbs and spices
Corn is an excellent food to eat right out of the can, but adding seasoning is always a tasty idea. In addition to salt and pepper, which I use every time, canned corn is easily enhanced with any number of herbs and spices. Canned corn takes well to countless seasonings, so use whatever your favorites are and you won't be disappointed.
Feel like something with a smoky taste? Add paprika. Craving an earthy, savory flavor? Sprinkle in some rosemary and thyme. If you want something more unique, cumin and coriander make canned corn shine. Or, try adding curry powder for a touch of Indian or Southeast Asian flavor. Want an Italian twist? Basil and parsley will do the trick. Seriously, it is hard to go wrong when mixing in ingredients from your spice rack. Fresh herbs also make a great choice. They require more effort, but they pay off in the flavor department.
5. Turn up the heat with hot sauce, spicy peppers, or cayenne pepper
Spicy food lovers rejoice — spicy canned corn is definitely a thing and a phenomenal one at that. Best of all, you can make corn spicy in various ways, and they are all simple to execute. One of my favorite ways to turn up the heat with almost any dish (including canned corn) is with hot sauce. I have tossed a few hefty splashes of Sriracha, Valentina, and Cholula (my three favorites) into corn dishes more times than I can count and they always turn out great. Something tells me any hot sauce would work, so you don't have to stick to my top picks.
Adding spicy peppers like jalapeños, hatch chilis, peppadew, habanero, dried cayenne, and more are also acceptable ways to elevate flavor and make canned corn deliciously spicy. Just dice or grate them into small pieces and stir into your can of corn so the heat spreads evenly. Of course, don't forget to wash your hands afterward — and avoid touching your eyes for obvious reasons.
6. Quickly add bold flavors with Cajun or Old Bay seasoning
Fine tuning your own mix of seasonings is great and all, but sometimes, you want a simpler option. That's when I reach for Old Bay or Cajun Seasoning. Both seasonings are extremely bold. While they have a lot of crossover ingredients, there's not much else like them and they do wonders for canned corn.
Cajun seasoning tends to be a bit spicier than Old Bay. It also lacks celery, one of the ingredients that gives Old Bay its signature flavor. Regardless of their differences, they both are fantastic sprinkled on a can of corn. If you've ever tried a Cajun-style corn chowder or been to a crab boil and had a small piece of corn on the cob with Old Bay Seasoning, there's probably no explanation needed. If not, this is your sign to immediately give them both a try.
7. Add rich flavor with onion
Onion is a highly aromatic vegetable that goes well in a world of dishes, corn included. It's also quite versatile, just like corn. As a result, the two make a wonderful pair. The rich taste of onion helps mask any of the less fresh flavor associated with canned corn. It also adds a touch of sweetness, something corn normally has but often lacks when it comes from a can.
It doesn't matter what kind of onion you use with canned corn, they all improve flavor. When I'm trying to keep things as simple as possible, I sprinkle onion powder into canned corn while it heats up. Then, I top it with crispy fried onions. If I have more time, usually because of the other things I'm cooking, I like to sauté onions in butter for a few minutes and then add a can of corn.
8. Make it creamy with one of many ingredients
Creamed corn is another classic side dish that people love. In fact, in a subReddit about canned corn upgrades, one commenter says, "Creamed corn is my jam." Luckily, you can transform a regular can of corn into this rich side with one of many ingredients and minimal effort. Anything from heavy whipping cream to mayo to Greek yogurt to cream cheese to sour cream is all you need to transform a can of corn into a creamy, drool-worthy delight. Coconut milk is another great option, especially for all of the vegans out there.
While each creamy ingredient mentioned provides slightly different results, they all make a wonderful creamed corn side dish. There's no need to run out to the store for something specific, use what you already have in the fridge. Start slowly, and add 1 or 2 tablespoons of your preferred ingredient to a can of corn while heating it up. Then, if you want a creamier texture just add some more until you reach the desired consistency. Another commenter on the same Reddit thread says they use a, "whole stick of cream cheese" with a bag of frozen corn but it is easily swapped out for a couple of cans. You can also continue to add an array of other ingredients to the mix, to make dishes like creamed corn with chives and chiles.
9. Simmer in stock for deep flavor
Simmering foods of all kinds in stock or broth is a well-known way to infuse them with flavor from the ground up. Lucky us, this includes canned corn. Thanks to the rich, layered taste of stocks, they seep into whatever you cook in them, leaving you with yummy flavor in every bite. When it comes to canned corn, this couldn't be more true. Broth has the ability to remove any canned flavor and replace it with nothing but salty goodness. Best of all, any type of stock tastes yummy with canned corn. My favorite is vegetable, but chicken, pork, turkey, and beef stock do the trick as well.
In addition, simmering canned corn in stock is quick. Just put a drained can of corn in a small pan, pour a small amount of stock in (just enough to cover the corn), and let it simmer for a few minutes. If you are running low on broth, you can also dilute it with a bit of water to make up the difference. Diluting is also a good idea if you want to minimize salt — because some broths contain quite a bit.
10. Sweeten it up with sugar or honey
There's no denying that canned corn doesn't compare to fresh corn picked at the height of the harvesting season. It's sweet, crunchy, and well, delicious by any standards. Canned corn on the other hand tends to lack the signature sweetness associated with fresh corn. Sure, you can find some brands that still bring you a touch of sweetness, but they are few and far between (at least in my experience). Don't worry, though. There's a simple fix: Add ½ teaspoon of sugar or honey.
Stirring in a small amount of sugar or honey helps restore canned corn to its original sweet glory in a surprising way. Adding a sweetener won't trick anyone into thinking canned corn is fresh, but it will elevate the flavor and reduce the heavier canned taste. In addition to sugar and honey, I've also used maple syrup to sweeten corn and it performed just as well.
11. Infuse with Asian flavor using tahini, miso, soy, teriyaki, or fish sauce
You can also take canned corn from boring to delicious with any number of Asian Condiments and ingredients. Not only are they packed with flavor, but they give canned corn a distinct taste with lots of international appeal. Some of the best Asian condiments to use with canned corn include soy sauce, miso, teriyaki sauce, and tahini. Ginger and fish sauce also work nicely. My favorite is soy sauce. It adds a nice color to canned corn and a yummy salty, umami taste.
Whatever Asian flavors and ingredients you choose, keep in mind that many of these sauces are quite potent, so add them slowly and taste as you go to avoid overdoing them. It may be easier than you think to completely drown out any of corn's inherent taste. While going overboard wouldn't be the end of the world, it'd be a shame to let the main ingredient fade into the background.
12. Add smoky flavor with bacon or maybe just the grease
Most people know that bacon tastes good with just about any food you can think of. Heck, they even put it on desserts, so it probably comes as no surprise that bacon is a welcome addition to canned corn. In fact, it's kind of a no-brainer. Just dice bacon up into small pieces and toss it in with your canned corn while it heats up. The smoky, rich taste will spread throughout and turn boring canned corn into a flavorful dish in a matter of moments. It's also quite aromatic, so bacon's benefits are twofold.
In addition to chopped bacon, the grease in the pan also helps take corn to new heights. Similar to other fats like butter and olive oil, it adds a nice texture and savory taste. It's not the healthiest addition, but its flavor-changing power is undeniable.
13. Cheese it up with feta, parmesan, cheddar, and more
Oh cheese, the ultimate addition to a world of foods. Everyone loves it, it tastes great with almost everything, and it comes in so many varieties it can never be boring or overplayed (at least not in my opinion). I'm sure some lactose-intolerant people and vegans would disagree, but for all intents purposes, cheese is an outstanding add-in and canned corn is no exception to the rule. In fact, lots of classic recipes like Mexican street corn, Korean corn cheese, and more call for this yummy combination. That's not where this iconic duo ends though. Parmesan, feta, cheddar, Manchego, and goat cheese (to name a few) make canned corn mouth-wateringly delicious.
Adding cheese to canned corn is as easy as it sounds. Honestly, you don't even have to melt the cheese. You can simply sprinkle some shredded or grated cheese right on top of your heated canned corn before serving and get lots of added flavor. Even so, I prefer melting cheese into my canned corn because, in my world, there's almost nothing better than hot, melted cheese. You do you though.
14. Increase acid with vinegar or citrus
Adding a touch of acid to most dishes is ideal, but with canned corn, the difference is truly noticeable. Why, you ask? Well, if you've ever heard someone describe the taste of a particular food as bright, they are typically referencing a nice acidic taste. Acid lifts the flavor and reduces heaviness, something that is common in canned corn. So, adding an acidic element to canned corn goes a long way.
Fortunately, boosting acid in canned corn is super simple. It can easily be done with a small amount of vinegar or citrus, either the juice or the zest. Just remember, only a small amount is necessary, especially if you go the vinegar route. With citrus, it's more difficult to go overboard, but the flavor you get is still bold. I prefer a squeeze of lime juice in my canned corn, but lemon and orange also work wonders.
15. Add texture and color with veg like lima beans, peas, red bell pepper, or spinach
Last but not least, canned corn can be combined with other veggies to turn up and expand flavor. They also add varying textures, which is always a good thing. Honestly, you can probably mix corn with any vegetables, but I find some lead to much tastier results. For example, canned corn with green vegetables like lima beans, peas, or spinach are surefire winners. Corn and red bell pepper also makes for a stellar dish. A commenter on Reddit recommends upgrading canned corn with, "Half a cup each of finely diced red and green bell pepper, sauté in a little oil until soft. Add in your drained canned corn and heat through. Butter and salt to taste." Delish!
My favorite veggie to mix with canned corn is lima beans. This simple pair makes a basic succotash that I absolutely love, but you don't have to stop there. You can always add other veggies and ingredients to create a bacony succotash with tomatoes, zucchini, and more. Another combo I enjoy is canned corn with slightly wilted spinach. I toss a heaping handful of fresh spinach into a pan with a can of drained corn and heat it up until the spinach starts to soften. It's that easy.