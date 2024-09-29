The Ratio You Need When Substituting Dried Thyme For Fresh

Cooking with fresh thyme is a surefire way to capture all the delicate flavors and bring out the piney, peppery, earthy kick of the herb. However, there are many times when you don't have fresh sprigs of thyme on hand, but still need it for a recipe, like in this cider-braised chicken with cabbage and thyme. The great news is that dried thyme works perfectly well in almost every recipe that calls for the fresh version — you just need to adjust the amount.

The best ratio is a 3:1 substitution of fresh for dried thyme. Essentially, if a recipe calls for the dried herb, use three times as much fresh thyme. Alternatively, if you're using dried herbs where it calls for fresh, use only one-third of the amount. Fresh thyme may seem more aromatic, but dried herbs are more concentrated and powerful, packing more punch per spoonful. For instance, you can easily use this trick to make cheesy mushroom zucchini boats — or even this Manchego and thyme mac and cheese dish — with dried thyme.