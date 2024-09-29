The Ratio You Need When Substituting Dried Thyme For Fresh
Cooking with fresh thyme is a surefire way to capture all the delicate flavors and bring out the piney, peppery, earthy kick of the herb. However, there are many times when you don't have fresh sprigs of thyme on hand, but still need it for a recipe, like in this cider-braised chicken with cabbage and thyme. The great news is that dried thyme works perfectly well in almost every recipe that calls for the fresh version — you just need to adjust the amount.
The best ratio is a 3:1 substitution of fresh for dried thyme. Essentially, if a recipe calls for the dried herb, use three times as much fresh thyme. Alternatively, if you're using dried herbs where it calls for fresh, use only one-third of the amount. Fresh thyme may seem more aromatic, but dried herbs are more concentrated and powerful, packing more punch per spoonful. For instance, you can easily use this trick to make cheesy mushroom zucchini boats — or even this Manchego and thyme mac and cheese dish — with dried thyme.
Other easy substitutes for fresh thyme
If you have neither fresh nor dried thyme, there are many other herbs with similar woodsy and spicy flavor notes that can work as great substitutes. Thyme is related to both mint and oregano, and can be replaced by one or the other depending on your recipe — warmer Italian dishes would likely do best with oregano, while spicier or Middle Eastern dishes often do well with mint. Rosemary also shares many similar undertones with thyme, and comes closest to the pine flavors of the original herb. You can also try marjoram, parsley, basil, or tarragon in a pinch.
There are also many common spice mixes that feature the dried herb. Poultry seasoning and Italian seasoning both often include thyme, along with oregano, rosemary, and sometimes a kick of garlic. Herbes de Provence usually contains similar herbs, and can be used in almost any recipe that calls for thyme. A more complex option that also often features thyme is the earthy and delicious za'atar seasoning mix, a great choice when you're looking to really elevate the flavors in your cooking.