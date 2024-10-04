Canned Fruit In Light Syrup Vs Heavy: What's The Difference?

Buying canned fruit is a great way to stock up on nutritious and delicious foods without worrying about them going bad. But have you ever wondered what liquid your canned fruits are stored in? Despite what you may think, it's not actually the juice of the fruit itself but is actually a syrup. The syrup is designed to preserve the taste, shape, and color of the canned produce.

Note that not all syrup is created equal, and the 'weight' of the syrup depends on what fruits are being preserved. According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation (NCHFP), there are five different categories of syrup ranging from very light to very heavy. The difference between them? The ratio of sugar to water in the syrup.

The very light category only uses 10% sugar, and the ratio increases by 10% until reaching a 50-50 sugar and water combination at the very heavy level. The ratios correspond to different canned fruits that benefit from more or less added sweetness, and it's actually quite easy to make this simple syrup to use with your homemade canned fruits. Get started right away with a canning kit for beginners to start experimenting with your own fruit and syrup combos.