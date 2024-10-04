Canned Fruit In Light Syrup Vs Heavy: What's The Difference?
Buying canned fruit is a great way to stock up on nutritious and delicious foods without worrying about them going bad. But have you ever wondered what liquid your canned fruits are stored in? Despite what you may think, it's not actually the juice of the fruit itself but is actually a syrup. The syrup is designed to preserve the taste, shape, and color of the canned produce.
Note that not all syrup is created equal, and the 'weight' of the syrup depends on what fruits are being preserved. According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation (NCHFP), there are five different categories of syrup ranging from very light to very heavy. The difference between them? The ratio of sugar to water in the syrup.
The very light category only uses 10% sugar, and the ratio increases by 10% until reaching a 50-50 sugar and water combination at the very heavy level. The ratios correspond to different canned fruits that benefit from more or less added sweetness, and it's actually quite easy to make this simple syrup to use with your homemade canned fruits. Get started right away with a canning kit for beginners to start experimenting with your own fruit and syrup combos.
Using light vs. heavy syrup
The NCHFP notes that the very light level of syrup — 10% sugar and 90% water — is the closest approximation to the natural sugar levels of fruit. It doesn't add sweetness and can generally be used for all varieties of fruit. On the other end of the spectrum, the very heavy sugar type — 50% sugar and 50% water — is meant to be used for the most sour fruit. Some canned fruits that use the heavy syrup type, which includes 40% sugar, include sour cherries, peaches, nectarines, and plums.
Note that there are other sweeteners that can be used to replace a portion of the sugar. Corn syrup is a common substitute, as well as honey, which is a great all-natural sweetener. Different sweeteners can change the color and viscosity of your syrup, but they can be an easy way to experiment with flavor.
Fruits are among the best canned foods to eat straight from the can, so making them at home using the proper ratios is a great way to have a tasty snack on hand. You can also use canned fruits and their syrup to make a variety of other goodies — like a one-ingredient sorbet, or as a delicious upgrade for a smoothie or cocktail. After all, there are many unexpected ways you can use canned fruit beyond simple snacking.