Give Grilled Fruit An Extra Sweet Layer With One Addition

For too long, the grill has been the domain of meats and asparagus. But there's a whole other world out there waiting to be explored: the world of grilled fruits. The grill is perfect for coaxing rich, caramelized sweetness out of your favorite fruits, and adding a dash of honey can take grilled fruits to the next level.

Honey can provide the perfect balance between the fruit's natural sweetness, its acidity, and the char imparted by the grill. If you want to take things a step further, spices like cinnamon, rosemary, or even Tajín can be perfect toppers for grilled fruit with honey, adding complexity and making the fruit versatile enough to pair with any number of dishes — or simply to be enjoyed solo.

For best results, slice your desired fruit and coat it with honey just before putting it on the grill. Be sure to keep a close watch; the sugars in honey can burn easily, imparting an acrid, bitter taste that can ruin even the best-spiced creations.