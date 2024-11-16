Give Grilled Fruit An Extra Sweet Layer With One Addition
For too long, the grill has been the domain of meats and asparagus. But there's a whole other world out there waiting to be explored: the world of grilled fruits. The grill is perfect for coaxing rich, caramelized sweetness out of your favorite fruits, and adding a dash of honey can take grilled fruits to the next level.
Honey can provide the perfect balance between the fruit's natural sweetness, its acidity, and the char imparted by the grill. If you want to take things a step further, spices like cinnamon, rosemary, or even Tajín can be perfect toppers for grilled fruit with honey, adding complexity and making the fruit versatile enough to pair with any number of dishes — or simply to be enjoyed solo.
For best results, slice your desired fruit and coat it with honey just before putting it on the grill. Be sure to keep a close watch; the sugars in honey can burn easily, imparting an acrid, bitter taste that can ruin even the best-spiced creations.
What to do with your grilled fruits
Grilled fruits might seem like an unexpected food to cook on the grill, but they are more versatile than you might expect. The only limit to what you can do with them is your own imagination. Serving them with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream makes for a delicious dessert, but if you want to bring grilled fruit into the dinner menu, there are plenty of options.
It's hard to go wrong with grilled peaches. Grilled peach and mozzarella flatbread is a unique and delicious spin on a familiar classic, and can be easily assembled using store-bought naan — drizzle the pie with some honey to finish. Peaches can also be paired with rosemary as a flavorful accent to roasted chicken.
Grilled pineapple is a classic for a reason. It makes a great topping on teriyaki burgers, and is a must-have on al pastor tacos. You can even add grilled pineapple to a quesadilla with beans, cheese, and jalapeños for a perfectly balanced sweet-and-savory vegetarian meal.
If you're looking to enhance cocktail hour, try using grilled lemons in your margaritas. The smokiness of the citrus resembles the aftertaste of mezcal and creates a depth of flavor not found in simple lime margaritas. Once you've tried this recipe, experiment with other citrus fruits to find the one that best fits your taste.