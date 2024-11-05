The Biggest Mistake People Make When Cooking Wagyu, And How To Fix It

Fatty, savory, and tender, Wagyu beef is known for having abundant marbling and a supremely buttery taste and texture. These desirable qualities are specific to the Wagyu breed and the laborious way that the cows are raised. As such, cuts come with a famously high price tag (around $200 per pound or more), so if you are splurging, you want to make sure you treat it right. Unfortunately, there tends to be a bit of a learning curve, according to Pierre Albaladejo, Executive Chef at the Park Hyatt Aviara.

Speaking to Food Republic, Albaladejo said, "I've noticed that the biggest challenge when cooking Wagyu for the first time is the tendency to overcook it." This happens because Wagyu actually behaves a little bit differently than less rich varieties of beef. "Due to its high intramuscular fat content, Wagyu cooks faster than other meats," the chef explained.

The good news is that Wagyu is actually pretty easy to prepare, as long as you keep a close eye on it. Albaladejo advises to season it simply with salt and pepper "to let the amazing natural flavor of the Wagyu shine through." Get the pan ripping hot, hit it with some oil, and lay that steak down. For a rare doneness, pull it off the heat when it hits between 120 and 125 degrees Fahrenheit, which should take about three minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the beef. Then, rest it before cutting into very thin slices.