What Ever Happened To Starbucks' Silver Card And How Many Were Available?

Forget about Tiffany & Co. One of the most sought-after luxury gifts of 2014 was the Limited Edition Sterling Silver Starbucks Card. This mini gift card was small enough to fit on a key chain, priced at $200, and the initial online sale of 1,000 cards sold out in four hours. Another 43,000 or so silver cards were quickly snapped up in stores. The .925 silver keychain card came preloaded with $50, making it one of the year's must-have gifts for Starbucks super fans. The buying frenzy around the silver card coincided with another high-end luxury launch: Starbucks Reserve.

Starbucks has long been known for producing collectable merchandise: Commemorative city mugs, limited edition reusable holiday-themed cups, and gift cards fill Starbucks store shelves year round. So what makes the sterling Starbucks card different? The silver card was part of a luxe series of metal gift cards produced from 2012 to 2015. A limited number were sold in stores and through collaborations with websites like Gilt. Other metals included stainless steel, rose gold, and even solid 10-karat gold. After the success of the silver card, Starbucks took the concept up a notch with three shimmery Swarovski crystal-encrusted metal cards in silver, gold or blue in 2015.